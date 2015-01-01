पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम यमुनानगर:चौथी हाउस मीटिंग में हर वार्ड में रिपेयर वर्क के लिए पास ‌‌‌‌~15-15 लाख कार्यवाही रिपोर्ट से गायब

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली हाउस मीटिंग में पास एमसी फंड के 50-50 लाख के काम दो साल में भी अधूरे
  • पार्षद बोले- मेयर ने रिपेयर वर्क के लिए 15-15 लाख देने का ऐलान कर हाउस की मांगी थी सहमति, प्रस्ताव समेत पार्ट पेमेंट के लिए संतुष्टि पत्र लेने व नक्शे पास करने बारे सूचित करने की बातें मिनट्स में नहीं

अभी तक नगर निगम यमुनानगर-जगाधरी हाउस की चार मीटिंग हुई हैं। पहली मीटिंग से एमसी फंड में पास 50-50 लाख के काम एक साल 11 माह बाद भी अधूरे हैं।

अगली दो मीटिंगों में जहां एमसी फंड में कुछ न मिला वहीं, बीती तीन नवंबर की चौथी मीटिंग से रिपेयर वर्क के लिए पास 15-15 लाख का प्रस्ताव भी मिनट्स से गायब है जबकि पार्षदाें की मानें तो हाउस मीटिंग में खुद मेयर की ओर से रिपेयर वर्क के लिए 15-15 लाख देने का ऐलान कर हाउस की सहमति मांग प्रस्ताव पास किया। पार्षदों का आरोप है कि न सिर्फ ये प्रस्ताव बल्कि पार्ट पेमेंट के लिए संबंधित पार्षद से संतुष्टि पत्र लेने व नक्शे पास करने से पहले पार्षद को सूचित करने की बातें भी मिनट्स में नहीं हैं।

चौथी हाउस मीटिंग में प्रस्ताव नंबर-8 मेयर की ओर से दिया गया था। इसमें टेंडर से पहले विभागों से एनओसी लेने व फाइल आयुक्त की स्वीकृति से पहले मेयर को प्रस्तुत करने सहित पार्ट पेमेंट करने से पहले पार्षद या मेयर, विधायक, मंत्री से संतुष्टि पत्र लेने व नक्शे पास करने बारे पार्षद को सूचित करने की बातें थीं।

अब पार्षदों के पास आई मिनट्स की कॉपी में इस प्रस्ताव पर कार्रवाई में लिखा है कि सदन द्वारा सर्वसम्मति से सहमति प्रदान की गई कि विकास कार्यों से संबंधित सभी फाइलें आयुक्त से स्वीकृति लेने से पूर्व मेयर को प्रस्तुत की जाएं जबकि टेंडर से पहले विभागों से एनओसी लेने, पार्ट पेमेंट से पहले संबंधित पार्षद या मेयर, विधायक, मंत्री से संतुष्टि पत्र लेने व नक्शे पास करने बारे पार्षद को सूचित करने की बातें मिनट्स की कॉपी में शामिल नहीं की गईं।

बरसात के बाद सड़कों व नालियाें के रिपेयर वर्क की मांग| विपक्ष ही नहीं, सत्ता पक्ष के पार्षद भी अभी तक पहली हाउस मीटिंग में पास एमसी फंड में 50-50 लाख के काम न होने का दुखड़ा रो रहे हैं। उनकी मानें तो पहले निगम ने पार्षदों से 50-50 लाख में कराने वाले कामों की लिस्ट मांगने में देरी की और फिर फंड की कमी बता दी।

बाद में टेंडर व वर्क अलॉटमेंट में अटके काम डेढ़ साल बाद जाकर होने लगे हैं। इस बीच एमसी फंड में कुछ न मिलने पर वार्डों में निर्माण व मरम्मत के काम नहीं हो पाए। बरसात के बाद सड़कों व नालियों के रिपेयर वर्क की मांग है, जिसके लिए हाउस में हर वार्ड में 15-15 लाख का प्रस्ताव हुआ, जो मिनट्स की कार्रवाई रिपोर्ट से शामिल न देख पार्षदों में नाराजगी है।

पास प्रस्ताव मिनट्स से हटाना हाउस की पावर खत्म करने जैसा

वार्ड-3 से पार्षद हरमीन कोहली, 4 से देवेंद्र सिंह व वार्ड-13 से निर्मल चौहान ने कहा कि हाउस में पास प्रस्ताव व उनकी बातें मिनट्स से शामिल ना किए जाने के मामले में कमिश्नर से मिलेंगे क्योंकि ऐसा करना हाउस की पावर को खत्म करने जैसा है।

पहली मीटिंग में हर वार्ड को एमसी फंड में मिले 50-50 लाख के काम दो साल में भी नहीं हुए। दूसरी व तीसरी मीटिंग में एमसी फंड में कुछ नहीं मिला और चौथी में हर वार्ड में रिपेयर वर्क को मिले 15-15 लाख देने में भी आनाकानी हो रही है जबकि शहर में सड़कों की हालत जगजाहिर है।

हाउस में पास हुए प्रस्तावों पर कार्रवाई नियमानुसार ही होती है।
धर्मवीर सिंह, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें