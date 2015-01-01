पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार से आए चावल का मामला:फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन में एक राइस मिल का कम मिला स्टॉक, दूसरे का पूरा, विरोध में उतरे मिलर्स

यमुनानगर29 मिनट पहले
यमुनानगर | पकड़ेे गए ट्रक।
  • पुलिस को कार्रवाई के लिए विभागीय रिपोर्ट का इंतजार, सभी राइस मिलों का चेक होगा स्टॉक
  • 7 ट्रक यमुनानगर और 2 ट्रक असंध में भी पकड़े

जगाधरी की दो राइस मिलों में बिहार से आए चावल के भरे 7 ट्रकों के पकड़े जाने के बाद अधिकारी कार्रवाई में जुटे हैं। ओम राइस मिल में डीएफएससी का धान है तो शिवशंकर राइस मिल में हैफेड ने सप्लाई की है। दोनों मिलों के बाहर विभागीय चौकीदारों को शनिवार शाम को बैठा दिया था, ताकि मिल संचालक स्टॉक में कोई हेराफेरी न कर सकें। वहीं, जिन 7 ट्रकों में चावल लोड है, उन्हें जगाधरी सिटी थाने में खड़ा किया गया है। दोनों मिल संचालकों पर रात को ही सरकारी चावल के साथ गड़बड़ी की आशंका में केस दर्ज कर लिया गया था। अभी तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो सकी है।

एसएचओ राकेश राणा ने बताया कि उन्हें अभी डीएफएससी व हैफेड के अधिकारियों की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। डीएफएससी की टीम ने बताया कि ओम राइस मिल में 42 क्विंटल से अधिक स्टॉक कम मिला है। इसकी रिपोर्ट तैयार की जा रही है। वहीं, हैफेड के डीएम अनूप नैन ने बताया कि शिव शंकर राइस मिल में स्टॉक की वेरिफिकेशन की गई। इसमें स्टॉक पूरा मिला है। कोई गड़बड़ी सामने नहीं आई।

इन दोनों राइस मिलों के मालिक पहले ही कह चुके हैं कि उन्होंने बिलों पर चावल मंगवाया है। उनका अपना चावल का कारोबार है। इसमें उन्होंने कोई गड़बड़ी नहीं की है। वे हर जांच को तैयार हैं। इधर, असंध में पकड़े गए 2 ट्रकों के मामले में भी जांच की जा रही है। डीएफएससी सुनील शर्मा ने कहा कि टीमों का गठन कर सभी राइस मिलों के स्टॉक की जांच कराई जाएगी। जिले में 150 राइस मिल हैं, जिन्हें डीएफएससी व हैफेड ने धान दिया है। शक के दायरे में आईं दोनों मिलों पर पहले ही एफआईआर कराई जा चुकी है।

मिलर्स बोले- पुलिस व्यापारियों को अपमानित कर रही है

रविवार को हरियाणा राइस मिल एसोसिएशन के प्रधान अमरजीत छाबड़ा, महासचिव राजेंद्र व जिलाध्यक्ष प्रवीन ने अन्य पदाधिकारियों के साथ जगाधरी रेस्ट हाउस में बैठक की। उन्होंने इस विषय को शिक्षा मंत्री कंवरपाल, विधायक घनश्याम दास व हरियाणा व्यापारी कल्याण बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष रामनिवास गर्ग के सामने भी रखा। प्रवीन अग्रवाल ने आरोप लगाया कि पुलिस इस तरह से गलत मामले दर्ज कर व्यापारियों को प्रताड़ित व अपमानित कर रही है। दोनों मिलों में फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन में माल पूरा मिला है। सरकारी धान के साथ कोई गड़बड़ी नहीं हुई। देश का मार्केट ओपन है, कोई भी व्यापारी कहीं से भी माल खरीद सकता है और बेच भी सकता है। ऐसे में पुलिस द्वारा दर्ज की गई एफआईआर को निरस्त किया जाए।

