दमोपुर विवाद:पुलिस ने केस में हत्या के प्रयास की धारा भी लगाई, गिरफ्तार दोनों भाई दोबारा रिमांड पर

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

दमोपुर गांव में पूर्व विधायक एवं जजपा जिला अध्यक्ष अर्जुन सिंह के बेटे भूपेंद्र सिंह और ग्रामीणों व पुलिस के बीच हुए विवाद के मामले में पुलिस ने हत्या के प्रयास की धारा जोड़ दी है। इससे अब पूर्व विधायक के बेटे और अन्य आरोपियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई। गिरफ्तार बूड़िया निवासी राम कुमार और अनिल को एक दिन के रिमांड के बाद पुलिस ने वीरवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया।

हत्या के प्रयास की धारा जुड़ने से मामला गंभीर हो गया और पुलिस ने आरोपियों को फिर रिमांड पर ले लिया है। उधर, फरार चल रहे भूपेंद्र की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस ने कई जगह रेड की, लेकिन पता नहीं चल पाया। कहा जा रहा है कि जेजेपी की सत्ता में हिस्सेदारी होने से जिलाध्यक्ष के बेटे को बचाने के लिए राजनीतिक जोड़-तोड़ भी लगाए जा रहे हैं। बूड़िया थाना प्रभारी लज्जाराम का कहना है कि हत्या के प्रयास की धारा जोड़ दी गई है। भूपेंद्र व अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए दबिश दी जा रही है। वहीं जो शिकायत पूर्व विधायक अर्जुन सिंह पक्ष की तरफ से गाड़ी से पैसे चोरी करने की दी है, उस पर जांच जारी है।

यहां से शुरू हुआ विवाद

गांव दमोपुर निवासी बलराम सिंह ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है कि मंडोली घाट से रेत-बजरी के ट्रक उनके गांव के बीच से होकर गुजरते हैं। इससे ग्रामीणों के मकानों में दरारें आ गई हैं। ग्रामीणों ने साल पहले शिकायत खनन ठेकेदारों को की थी लेकिन तब समाधान नहीं निकला। ग्रामीणों ने फैसला लिया था कि अब कोई भी खनन सामग्री से लोड वाहन गांव से नहीं गुजरने दिया जाएगा। 26 अक्टूबर रात के समय रहे ग्रामीण मांगा राम, संदीप, साहिल, ज्ञान, राजेश व अन्य के साथ गांव में खनन सामग्री से भरे वाहनों की एंट्री रोकने के लिए मौजूद थे।

तभी ओवरलोड दो डंपर आते दिखे। ग्रामीणों ने उसे रोक लिया। तभी उसके पास भूपेंद्र ने व्हाट्सएप कॉल कर धमकी दी कि गाड़ी न रोकें। रात करीब 10:30 बजे भूपेंद्र अपने साथी सचिन, अनिल, रामकुमार के साथ गाड़ी में पहुंच गया। भूपेंद्र ने पिस्तौल निकालकर गांव के रिंकू पर तान दी। उसके साथ आए तीनों लोगों के पास भी हथियार थे। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों को धमकी दी कि उन्हें जान से मार देंगे। इसके बाद भूपेंद्र वहां से निकल गया। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। बूड़िया थाना पुलिस ने चारों पर धारा 323, 506 और आर्म्स एक्ट में केस दर्ज किया था।

गृहमंत्री के ओएसडी विजय शर्मा का नाम लेकर एसएचओ को धमकाया था, इस केस में भी होगी गिरफ्तारी
पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार दोनों भाइयों को फिलहाल दमोपुर में हुए विवाद मामले में रिमांड पर लिया है। उन्हें इसके बाद एसएचओ को गृहमंत्री का ओएसडी बनकर धमकाने के मामले में भी गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। इसमें भी उन्हें पुलिस रिमांड पर ले सकती है। बता दें कि पूर्व विधायक के बेटे का ग्रामीणों और पुलिस से विवाद के बाद बूड़िया थाना एसएचओ लज्जाराम के पास आरोपी पक्ष की ओर से फोन किया था और उसने गृहमंत्री अनिल विज के ओएसडी विजय शर्मा का नाम लेकर कॉन्फ्रेंस में एक व्यक्ति से बात कराई। बात करने वाले ने खुद को अनिल विज का ओएसडी बताया। बाद में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ था कि आरोपियों ने खुद ही ओएसडी बनकर एसएचओ को धमकाया है।

