क्राइम:हमला करने वालों को पुलिस नहीं कर रही गिरफ्तार, पीड़ित का आरोप- बनाया जा रहा फैसले का दबाव

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
व्यक्ति पर हमला करने के मामले में पुलिस आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर रही। आरोपी नगर निगम के अधिकारी और पुलिस से फैसले का दबाव बना रहे हैं। इसे लेकर मारपीट में घायल व्यक्ति की मां ने शिकायत एसपी को दी है। उन्होंने हमला करने वालों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है। कृष्णा नगर निवासी किरण बाली ने एसपी को शिकायत दी है कि उसके पति की मौत हो चुकी है।

उनकी कॉलोनी के ही ओम प्रकाश और विक्रम शर्मा उसके घर के बाहर खड़े गाली-गलौज कर रहे थे। तब उसका बेटा गौरव बाली उन्हें समझाने के लिए घर से बाहर चला गया। जब उन्हें समझाने लगा तो उन्होंने उसके बेटे पर हमला कर दिया। इसके बाद उसका बेटा शिकायत देने गांधी नगर थाना में चला गया।

वहां से जब उसका बेटा आ रहा था तो ओमप्रकाश और विक्रम ने उसके बेटे पर दोबारा हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में पुलिस ने 13 अक्टूबर को केस दर्ज कर लिया था लेकिन आज तक इस मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया। आरोपी उन पर फैसले का दबाव बना रहे हैं। पुलिस भी उनकी सुनवाई नहीं कर रही।

