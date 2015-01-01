पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:आधी रात को 15 किसान नेताओं के घर पुलिस की रेड, सूचना पहले ही लीक, 5 को ही पकड़ पाई पुलिस

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों के दिल्ली कूच से पहले पुलिस की 15 टीम सोते हुए किसानों को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए उनके घर पर पहुंची। पुलिस के हाथ 5 किसान नेता ही लगे। वहीं अन्य चकमा देने में कामयाब रहे। उधर, गिरफ्तार किए गए किसानों पर सीआरपीसी की धारा 107/151 में केस दर्ज किया गया। इसमें इलाका मजिस्ट्रेट के यहां हाथों हाथ जमानत हो जाती है। लेकिन किसानों को जमानत नहीं दी गई और उन्हें 27 तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया। उधर, किसानों को गिरफ्तार करने के मामले में अधिकारी कुछ भी बोलने को तैयार नहीं हैं। एसपी कमलदीप गोयल को कई बार कॉल की गई, लेकिन उन्होंने कॉल रिसीव नहीं की।

इन 15 किसानों के घरों पर की रेड| किसान नेता हरपाल सुढल के घर पर सीआईए टू की टीम को रेड की जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी। भाकियू चढ़ूनी गुट प्रधान संजू गुंदियाना के घर पर सीआईए वन को रेड के लिए भेजा गया। संदीप टोपरा के घर पर रेड के लिए गांधी नगर थाना पुलिस को जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी। कृष्णपाल सुढल, गुरमुख सिंह शाहपुर, संजीव सैनी सरांवा, राजकुमार सीपियां वाला के घर पर रेड की सीआईए टू की जिम्मेदारी थी।

सीटू सिली कलां के घर पर सीआईए वन, मंदीप रोड छप्पर के घर पर एवीटी सेल की रेड की जिम्मेदारी थी। सुभाष गुर्जर को सदर यमुनानगर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया। प्रदीप नगला के घर पर छप्पर पुलिस, सुखदेव सलेमपुर, नाथीराम धोहली, सतपाल मानकपुर, गुरभजन सिंह मारवा खुर्द के घर पर गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस की टीमें बनाई गई थी। इसमें संजीव सैनी, राजकुमार, सुभाष गुर्जर, सुखदेव और सतपाल को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

वहीं नाथीराम, गुरमुख सिंह बीमार मिले। मंदीप रोड छप्पर का कहना है कि जैसे ही रात को गेट किसी ने आवाज लगाई तो वह समझ गया था कि पुलिस है। इसलिए तुरंत वहां से भाग गया। हम दिल्ली कूच करेंगे, कोई नहीं रोक सकता| भारतीय किसान यूनियन के जिलाध्यक्ष संजू गुंदियाना का कहना है कि किसानों के हक के लिए वे जान देने को तैयार हैं। पुलिस चाहे गोली चला दे, वे रुकने वाले नहीं हैं। रात को जैसे ही उसके घर पर पुलिस ने रेड की तो वह घर से निकल गए। पुलिस ने टार्च से संजू के घर का एक-एक कमरा चेक किया।

