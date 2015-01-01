पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:प्रह्लादपुरी कॉलोनी निवासी बोले- हम अवैध कॉलोनी में ही अच्छे थे, जब से वैधता की मोहर लगी, विकास के नाम पर नहीं लगी ईंट

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैध होने से पहले यहां कई गलियों में सीवरेज लाइन डाली गई थी, शेष 5 -6 ऐसी जो कच्ची हैं, यहां पानी जमा हो जाता है

जब से कॉलोनी को वैधता की मोहर लगी है, यहां से विकास कार्य रूठ से गए हैं। वैधता की श्रेणी में शामिल होने के बाद बची छह गलियों में विकास के नाम पर एक ईंट तक प्रशासन की ओर से नहीं लगाई गई। सीवरेज होने से गली में पानी जमा हो जाता है। इससे अच्छे तो पहले थी। वैध होने से पहले कम से कम काम तो रहे थे। अब ठप हैं। ये दर्द वार्ड नंबर 20 की प्रहलादपुरी कॉलोनी के लोगों का है।

निगम में उच्चाधिकारियों से मिलने के बाद भी कार्य ने रफ्तार नहीं पकड़ी है। उनकी प्रशासन से मांग है कि जो बची गली हैं, उनमें सीवरेज लाइन डालने के साथ गली पक्की की जाए। इससे यहां पानी जमा नहीं रहेगा। काॅलोनी के लोगों ने बताया कि कई साल पहले सीवरेज पानी और नाली की व्यवस्था कर दी थी। मगर अब यह कॉलोनी नियमित हो चुकी है। इसका कुछ हिस्सा जिसमें 5 गलियां जो नियमित होने के बाद भी सीवरेज पानी व नालियों व पक्की सड़क के लिए इंतजार कर रही हैं। निर्माण की राह देख रही गलियों में किसी की नजर नहीं पड़ रही है।

लगता है कोई नहीं है सुनवाई करने वाला| लोगों का ये भी कहना है कि गुहार लगाने के बाद कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। उनकाे लगता है कि कोई सुनवाई करने वाला नहीं है। उनका समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि किस अधिकारी के पास फरियाद लेेकर जाए। इस पर कौन करेगा सुनवाई। ऐसा नहीं है कि निगम में नहीं गए थे। निगम के बड़े अधिकारी से लेकर जनप्रतिनिधियों तक से मिल चुके हैं। पता चला है कि आपस में ही तालमेल नहीं है। इसकी कमी खल रही है। अगर कहीं कोई तालमेल हाेता था लोगों को सभी पक्की गलियों की सौगात मिल गई हाेती। अगर दो तीन दिन में कोई अधिकारी नहीं आया ताे फिर से प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से मुलाकात करेंगे।

बरसात में घरों में कैद हो जाते हैं लोग| थोड़ी सी बरसात होेने से गलियों में पानी भर जाता है। लोगों का घर से बाहर निकलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। काम वाले अपने काम नहीं जा सकते। घरों का पानी नाली न होने के कारण गलियों में इकट्ठा होता रहता है जिसमें मच्छर पनपते हैं। बीमारियां होने का खतरा रहता है, यहां के लोगों ने विभाग से सीवरेज पानी के कनेक्शन तो ले रखे हैं लेकिन सीवरेज की व्यवस्था नहीं है गलियां कच्ची हैं। आने जाने वालों को इतनी समस्या का सामना करना पड़ता है।

घरों के बाहर पड़े मलबे ने बढ़ाई परेशानी| कॉलोनी में कुछ लोगों ने अपने घरों के आगे मलबा डालकर रास्ता बना रखा है। ये काम नगर निगम का बनता है। निगम के अधिकारी इस तरफ गौर नहीं कर रहे हैं। उनकी राजनीति में पकड़ नहीं है। यही कारण है कि काम नहीं हो रहे हैं। जहां काम हो रखे हैं, वहां की सड़कें गलियां नालियां तो को दोबारा बनाए जा रही हैं। पांच-छह गलियाें की सीवरेज पानी नाली व पक्की सड़कें न होने से परेशानी बढ़ी है।

फिर वैध होने का क्या लाभ| जब विकास कार्य धीमी गति से होने थे। ऐसे में वैधता मिलने का कोई लाभ यहां के लोगों को नहीं मिला है। उनकी प्रशासन से मांग है कि इस तरफ गौर की जाए जिससे ये समस्या खत्म हो जाए। लोगों को पता लगे कि कॉलोनी की गिनती वैध में होती है। नगर निगम एसई आनंद स्वरूप ने बताया कि नई वैध हुई कॉलोनियों में गलियां व नालियों के टेंडर लगाने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है जिसमें जरूरत अनुसार गलियां व नालियां बनाई जाएंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें