यमुनानगर:22 से होंगे प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ के चुनाव : कुलवंत सिंह

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
राजकीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ कार्यकारिणी की बैठक बुधवार को जिला प्रधान कुलवंत सिंह की अध्यक्षता में नेहरू पार्क में संपन्न हुई। जिला प्रधान कुलवंत सिंह ने बताया कि खंड सरस्वती नगर, रादौर व साढौरा कार्यकारिणी का चुनाव पूर्व में ही संपन्न कराया जा चुका है। कोविड-19 के कारण विद्यालय में अवकाश हो गए जिस कारण बिलासपुर, छछरौली और जगाधरी खंड का चुनाव स्थगित किया गया था जिसे अब विद्यालय खुल जाने के कारण संपन्न कराने का निर्णय सर्वसम्मति से जिला कार्यकारिणी ने लिया है।

जिला महासचिव रामेश्वर बापा ने बताया कि 22 दिसंबर को छछरौली खंड कार्यकारिणी का चुनाव राजकीय कन्या प्राथमिक विद्यालय विद्यालय पुराना किला छछरौली में दोपहर 3 बजे चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक ललित कंबोज व रतन कश्यप की देखरेख में, 26 दिसंबर को बिलासपुर खंड कार्याकारिणी का चुनाव राजकीय आदर्श संस्कृति वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय बिलासपुर में 3 बजे चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक सोमबीर मलिक व राकेश सैनी की देखरेख में होंगे। 30 दिसंबर बुधवार को राजकीय माध्यमिक विद्यालय नंबर 9 यमुनानगर में दोपहर 3 बजे चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक रामेश्वर बापा व रतन कश्यप की देखरेख संपन्न किए जाएंगे।

राज्य संयोजक जगजीत सिंह ने प्राथमिक अध्यापकों से अपील की हैं कि वे चुनाव कार्यक्रम में पहुंचकर सदस्यों का चुनाव करें जो उनकी आवाज को प्रशासन व सरकार तक बुलंद कर सके। इस मौके पर जिला चेयरमैन मुकेश शर्मा, जिला वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान ललित कंबोज, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष राकेश सैनी, जिला प्रेस सचिव महीपाल, जिला सलाहकार मनोज गुर्जर, शीशपाल राठी, रोहतास लोहरा, इशमा राम, यशपाल, राजेश कुमार, बलविंदर सिंह व रामस्वरूप आदि पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

