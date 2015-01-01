पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:काॅलेजाें में खाली सीट भरने के लिए प्रिंसिपल करेंगे स्टूडेंट्स को प्रोत्साहित, निर्देश जारी

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काॅलेजाें में खाली सीटें भर जाएं, इसके लिए कॉलेज प्रिंसिपल 12वीं पास कर चुके उन स्टूडेंट्स से बात करेेंगे, जिनका दाखिला नहीं हुआ है। ये निर्देश डायरेक्टर हायर एजुकेशन की ओर से वीडियो कांफ्रेंस में सभी प्रिंसिपल को दिए गए हैं। ऑनलाइन मोड पर एडमिशन प्रक्रिया के बाद कॉलेजों में फिजिकल काउंसलिंग चल रही है। उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से 5 दिसंबर तक के लिए एडमिशन पोर्टल को रि ओपन किया गया है।

इसका मकसद सरकारी और गैर सरकारी कॉलेजों में रिक्त सीटों को भरना है। हर संकाय में निजी की तुलना में सरकारी में ज्यादा खाली सीटें हैं। सरकारी कॉलेज दूर होने के कारण भी स्टूडेंट्स का रुझान सरकारी काॅलेजाें की ओर नहीं हो पा रहा है। प्रिंसिपल डॉ. एचएस कंग का कहना है कि हायर एजुकेशन ने दो दिन पहले ही एडमिशन पोर्टल ओपन किया है। 5 तक स्टूडेंट्स आवेदन कर सकेंगे। साथ ही फिजिकल रूप से परिसर में आ सकते हैं। एडमिशन को लेकर नए शेड्यूल जारी हाे रहे हैं।

गांवों में लड़कियों को नजदीक ही शिक्षा मिले। इसके लिए ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में हर तीन किमी की दूरी पर कॉलेज खोले गए हैं, लेकिन इनमें सुविधाओं की कमी है। जिसके चलते सात सितंबर से चल रही एडमिशन प्रक्रिया के बावजूद अभी तक नए कॉलेजों में काफी सीट खाली हैं। खाली सीट भरना चुनौती से कम नहीं है। स्टूडेंट्स एडमिशन को लेकर रुचि कम दिखा रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए हायर एजुकेशन ने दो दिन पहले पोर्टल रि ओपन किया है। लेकिन ये भी उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग की साइट पर अपडेट नहीं किया गया है। यहां 6 नवंबर ही दर्शा रहा है। उसके आगे लिखा आ रहा है कि फिजिकल काउंसलिंग आगामी आदेशाें तक रहेगी।

स्टूडेंट्स 25 नवंबर तक जमा करवा सकेंगे फीस
वीडियो कांफ्रेंस में प्रिंसिपलों की ओर से स्टूडेंट्स को 10 दिन का समय देने की बात भी कही गई है। साथ ही सेकेंड व फाइनल ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स के लिए फीस जमा कराने की तिथि बढ़ाई गई है। अब स्टूडेंट्स 25 नवंबर तक फीस जमा करा सकेंगे। कॉलेजों में पीजी कक्षाओं के लिए एडमिशन शेड्यूल जारी नहीं हुआ है। सेेकेंड व फाइनल ईयर के स्टूडेंट्स की जून में ही एडमिशन होकर ऑनलाइन कक्षा शुरू हो सकती थी, लेकिन अब प्रमोट किया जा रहा है।

ये भी सीटें न भरने के कारण
कॉलेजों की सुविधाओं का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि कुछ कॉलेजों के पास पर्याप्त कमरे तक नहीं हैं। सुविधाएं न होने से अभिभावक बच्चाें का शहर के कॉलेजों में एडमिशन करा रहे हैं। इस बार प्रवेश प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन रही। ग्रामीण एरिया के स्टूडेंट्स इसे समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं। सीटों को बढ़ाने के लिए कॉलेजों ने भी अपने स्तर प्रयास नहीं किए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें