लेटलतीफी पर मेयर का प्रस्ताव:टेंडर से पहले विभागों से एनओसी लेने व आयुक्त की स्वीकृति से पूर्व मेयर के पास फाइल भेजने का प्रस्ताव

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम के कंस्ट्रक्शन वर्क समय से नहीं हो रहे। लेटलतीफी में बड़ी वजह एस्टिमेट, टेंडर व वर्क अलॉटमेंट से पहले कामों के बीच अड़चन बनने वाले विभागों से एनओसी न लेना है। चाहे अमरुत में स्ट्राॅम वाटर पाइप लाइन, ट्यूबवेल व सीवर-पेयजल लाइन हो या अन्य कई निर्माण कार्य, उनमें काम शुरू होने पर विभागों से एनओसी व अन्य औपचारिकताएं पूरी की गईं। इसी में कई माह बीत जाने से काम अटकने से पब्लिक परेशान हाेती है।

इस दिक्कत को दूर करने के लिए मेयर मदन चौहान ने अगामी हाउस मीटिंग के लिए टेंडर से पहले विभागों से एनओसी का प्रस्ताव दिया है। साथ ही आयुक्त की स्वीकृति से पूर्व उन्हें फाइल पेश करने और पार्ट पेमेंट के लिए भी एमसी, मेयर, एमएलए व मंत्री से संतुष्टि पत्र लिए जाने का प्रस्ताव शामिल कराया है। यही नहीं, नक्शे पास करने में लग रहे आरोपों पर मेयर ने बिल्डिंग ब्रांच को भवन मालिकों के नक्शे स्वीकृत जाने बारे संबंधित पार्षद को सूचित करने का प्रस्ताव भी दिया है। वार्ड-9 से पार्षद भावना ने वेबकॉस के विभिन्न कामों के बनाए एस्टिमेट व उसकी पेमेंट का ब्यौरा देने का प्रस्ताव शामिल कराया, साथ ही सवाल किया है कि क्या ये एस्टिमेट ठीक हैं?

थाना बूड़िया के लिए भगवानगढ़ व फर्कपुर के लिए मंडेबरी में भूमि देने के प्रस्तावः दोनों थाने किराए के भवन में चल रहे हैं, जो या तो खस्ताहाल है या कम जगह में बने हैं। दोनों थानों से आरोपी भागने की घटनाएं भी हुईं। हालांकि मीटिंग के एजेंडे के प्रस्ताव-3 व 4 में बूड़िया थाना के लिए भगवानगढ़ व फर्कपुर के लिए मंडेबरी में भूमि देने का प्रस्ताव हैं, लेकिन दोनों जगह काफी लोग थानों के दूर शिफ्ट करने के विरोध में भी हैं। खूजरी रोड में बिजली निगम व शादीपुर में पशु औषधालय के लिए देंगे जमीनः खजूरी रोड पर 5 एकड़ भूमि बिजली निगम व शादीपुर में 6 कनाल भूमि पशु औषधालय के लिए पशु पालन एवं डेयरी विभाग को देने का प्रस्ताव है।

रास्ते व ओवरब्रिज के लिए रेल मंत्रालय से मांग

फर्कपुर व जवाहरनगर को रेलवे के अंडरपास के साथ जोड़ने और क्षेत्र की 50 हजार से अधिक आबादी को जगाधरी वर्कशॉप रेलवे स्टेशन तक जाने को फर्कपुर कॉलोनी से रास्ता या ओवरब्रिज बनाने के लिए रेल मंत्रालय को प्रस्ताव भेजने का वार्ड-18 के पार्षद कुसुम लता का प्रस्ताव शामिल है। थर्मल से बाडीमाजरा वाया पांसरा सड़कः थर्मल पावर प्लांट से (जहां पहले ड्रेन थी) बाडीमाजरा तक वाया पांसरा सड़क बनाने का वार्ड-12 के पार्षद संजीव कुमार का प्रस्ताव है, ताकि बाडीमाजरा रोड पर जाम से राहत मिले।

