पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वाहन चालक परेशान:भारी वाहनों का दबाव नहीं झेल पाई पीडब्ल्यूडी की ईंटें

जठलाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

यमुनानगर-करनाल सड़क मार्ग संधाली गांव के निकट मेहता पेट्रोल पंप के सामने से टूटा पड़ा है। सड़क में पड़े गड्ढों की पीडब्ल्यूडी ने गत दिनों ईंटों से मरम्मत तो की थी लेकिन भारी वाहनों के आगे ईंटों की मरम्मत मात्र कुछ दिन ही चल पाई। क्षेत्रवासियों ने विभाग से टूटी सड़क पर तारकोल का पैचवर्क कराने की मांग की है।

क्षेत्रवासी सुशील कुमार, शुभम, अनिल, विनोद, पंकज, सूरज व कृष्ण का कहना है कि यमुनानगर-करनाल सड़क मार्ग दो डिस्ट्रिक्ट को आपस में जोड़ता है। खनन जोन होने के चलते इस पर भारी वाहनों का दबाव अधिक रहता है इसलिए यह सड़क कई जगह से टूट गई है। सड़क में गहरे गड्ढे पड़े हुए हैं। पीडब्ल्यूडी की ओर से सड़क में पड़े गड्ढों को ईंटों से भरने का कार्य तो किया जा रहा है लेकिन भारी वाहनों के आगे ईंटों का पैचवर्क मात्र कुछ ही दिन चल पाता है।

इसलिए विभाग को चाहिए कि जहां-जहां से सड़क टूटी हुई है वहां पर तारकोल का पैचवर्क कराया जाए। विभाग के एसडीओ विनोद शर्मा का कहना है कि तारकोल का बजट विभाग के पास नहीं था। राहगीरों को परेशानी न हो इसलिए गड्ढों को ईंटों की मदद से भर दिया गया था। जल्द ही सड़क में पड़े गड्ढों पर तारकोल का पैचवर्क कराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें