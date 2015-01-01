पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिना अनुमति पीडब्ल्यूडी की सड़क उखाड़ कनेक्शन दिया, जेई, एसडीई और ठेकेदार के खिलाफ केस

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जेई बोले- पीएम की योजना के सीएम अनाउंसमेंट के काम के लिए भी नहीं दी परमिशन, मजबूरी में किया ऐसा

छप्पर पुलिस ने पब्लिक हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट के जेई गुरप्रीत सिंह, श्यामलाल सब डिवीजन इंजीनियर(एसडीई) और ठेकेदार पर तीन पीडीपीपी एक्ट में केस दर्ज किया है। पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसडीई राजबीर सिंह की शिकायत पर यह केस दर्ज किया गया है। आरोप है कि इन्होंने गांव भंभौली में पीडब्ल्यूडी की सड़क को बिना परमिशन उखाड़ कर पानी का कनेक्शन लोगों के घरों में देने के लिए पाइप डाला जबकि सड़क को उखाड़ने से पहले परमिशन लेना जरूरी था लेकिन ऐसा नहीं किया गया।

उधर, इस केस को दो अधिकारियों की आपसी खींचातानी का नतीजा बताया जा रहा है। कहा जा रहा है कि पीडब्ल्यूडी और पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग के दो अधिकारियों के बीच किसी और मामले को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। उसी के चलते अब यह केस कराया गया। हालांकि पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग के जेई गुरप्रीत का कहना है कि परमिशन के लिए उन्होंने पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों को लेटर दिया था। अक्टूबर माह में लेटर दिया था, लेकिन आज तक परमिशन नहीं दी। न तो परमिशन दी और न ही परमिशन देने से मना किया। उनका कहना है कि पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के जल जीवन मिशन के तहत हर घर में पानी का कनेक्शन दिया जाना है।

पीएम की योजना में सीएम अनाउंसमेंट के तहत काम हो रहे हैं। समय पर काम करना जरूरी है इसलिए परमिशन न मिलने पर भी काम किया गया। उनका कहना है कि जहां तक बात सड़क को उखाड़ने की है, उसे पहले की तरह ठीक भी करा दिया गया है। इसके बाद भी केस दर्ज करा दिया गया।

पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग भी अपना काम सही से नहीं करता

पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग का काम पानी सप्लाई, सीवरेज का है। पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग को अगर किसी दूसरे विभाग की गली, सड़क या जमीन से कोई लाइन डालनी है तो पहले संबंधित विभाग से परमिशन लेनी होती है। वहीं नियम अनुसार पाइप डालने के बाद उस सड़क को पहले की तरह ठीक करने की जिम्मेदारी पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग की ही होती है लेकिन पाइप डालने के बाद पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग सड़क को ठीक नहीं करता। कई जगह पर तो ठीक करने के नाम पर फंड में ही अधिकारी हेराफेरी कर जाते हैं। इससे संबंधित विभाग को ही रोड को ठीक करना पड़ता है। शहर से लेकर गांव तक पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग की ओर से कई जगह पाइप डालकर सड़क को ऐसे ही छोड़ दिया गया।

कई गांव की परमिशन नहीं दी गई

पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार जल जीवन मिशन के तहत हर घर तक साफ पानी पहुंचाने का काम चल रहा है। इसमें जिस घर में पानी का कनेक्शन नहीं है, वहां पानी का कनेक्शन दिया जा रहा है और जहां पानी की पाइप लाइन नहीं है, वहां पाइप लाइन डाली जा रही है। छह फरवरी तक यमुनानगर जिले में 12253 कनेक्शन योजना के तहत दिए गए थे। अधिकारियों के अनुसार छप्पर एरिया में भंभौल, सारन, हंगौली समेत कई गांव में काम किया जाना है। लेकिन इन गांवों में भी काम के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी की ओर से परमिशन नहीं दी गई। सरकारी योजनाएं सिरे नहीं चढ़ पा रही हैं। परमिशन न मिलना सरकारी योजना में बांधा बना हुआ है।

