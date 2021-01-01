पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:चार लेयर की सुरक्षा में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह, डीएसपी से लेकर थानों के प्रभारी और 800 पुलिस कर्मी यहां तैनात रहेंगे

यमुनानगर| गणतंत्र दिवस पर पुलिस लाइन में विरोध करने वालों को रोकने के लिए कांटा तार के बेरिकेड्स लगाए गए। पुलिस लाइन को चारों तरफ से सील कर दिया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
यमुनानगर| गणतंत्र दिवस पर पुलिस लाइन में विरोध करने वालों को रोकने के लिए कांटा तार के बेरिकेड्स लगाए गए। पुलिस लाइन को चारों तरफ से सील कर दिया गया।
  • पोल लगा पुलिस लाइन रोड बंद की जाएगी, कंटीले तारों वाले बेरिकेड्स लगाए, वाटर कैनन भी तैयार

आज गणतंत्र दिवस है। इस दिन होने वाले कार्यक्रम की इस बार पूरी रूपरेखा अलग है। तेजली खेल स्टेडियम की बजाए पुलिस लाइन में कार्यक्रम होगा। बिजली मंत्री रणजीत सिंह चौटाला मुख्यातिथि होंगे। यहां सुरक्षा व्यवस्था देखकर ऐसा लगता है कि पीएम या राष्ट्रपति को आना हो क्योंकि पूरी पुलिस लाइन पर कंटीली तारों का कवच बना दिया गया है।

साधारण बैरिकेड्स की बजाए कंटीली तारों के स्पेशल बैरिकेड्स बनवाए गए हैं। हाइवे को खोद कर उसमें पोल लगाकर उस पर कंटीली तारें और जाल लगाया गया है। वहीं इसके बाद फिर पुलिस कर्मियों की दीवार होगी। कई डीएसपी, थाना प्रभारी समेत 800 पुलिसकर्मी यहां तैनात होंगे जोकि आंसू गैस के गोलों से लेकर असलहे से लैस होंगे। वहीं वाटर कैनन और कई तरह के पुलिस के वाहन यहां तैनात किए गए हैं। यह सब किसानों के चलते हो रहा है क्योंकि किसान कृषि बिलों को लेकर विरोध कर रहे हैं।

भले ही किसान नेता गणतंत्र दिवस के कार्यक्रम का विरोध न करने का आश्वासन दे चुके हैं लेकिन किसान नेताओें की बात पर प्रशासन को विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है। डर है कि किसान विरोध न करने का आश्वासन देकर विरोध करने कार्यक्रम में पहुंच सकते हैं। एसपी कमलदीप गोयल खुद पुलिस लाइन पहुंचे। उन्होंने एक-एक पुलिस की व्यवस्था को खुद जांचा जहां सुरक्षा में कमी लगी, उसे दूर करने के निर्देश दिए। उनका कहना है कि आम आदमी कार्यक्रम में आ सकता है। उसे नहीं रोका जाएगा।

सुरक्षा कवच... हाईवे को खोद उसमें पोल लगाकर कंटीली तारें और जाल लगाया गया

रक्षक विहार नाका और कैल प्लांट के पास पहला नाका

पुलिस लाइन में होने वाले कार्यक्रम को लेकर 4 लेयर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है। रक्षक विहार नाका और कैल प्लांट के पास पुलिस का पहला नाका होगा। सदर जगाधरी थाना के सामने और दूसरी साइड पुलिस लाइन से 100 मीटर आगे रोड को उखाड़ कर बैरिकेड्स लगाए गए हैं। ये बैरिकेड्स लकड़ी के पोल, कंटीले तारों और लोहे के जाल के हैं। वहीं सड़क के दोनों तरफ पेड़ों पर कंटीली तारें लगाई गई हैं। वहीं पुलिस लाइन के फ्रंट लाइन एरिया को बांध दिया गया है। इसके बाद पुलिस की कई टीमें तैनात रहेंगी जिन्हें डीएसपी से लेकर इंस्पेक्टर तक लीड करेंगे।

सुबह 10 बजे मार्च पास्ट की सलामी लेंगे बिजली मंत्री

डीसी मुकुल कुमार ने बताया कि सुबह 10 बजे पुलिस लाइन अम्बाला रोड जगाधरी में हरियाणा के बिजली मंत्री रणजीत सिंह परेड का निरीक्षण कर मार्च पास्ट की सलामी लेंगे। परेड का नेतृत्व डीएसपी यातायात सुरेंद्र कौर करेंगी। परेड में हरियाणा पुलिस, हरियाणा महिला पुलिस, हरियाणा गृह रक्षी, एनसीसी लड़काें व लड़कियों की टुकड़ियाें द्वारा मार्च पास्ट किया जाएगा। गुर्जर कन्या गुरुकुल स्कूल की छात्राओं द्वारा बैंड पर देशभक्ति की मधुर धुन बजाई जाएगी। स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों व युद्ध वीरांगनाओं को प्रशासन के अधिकारियों द्वारा उनके घर द्वार पर ही सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

अधिकतर किसान नेता ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए दिल्ली गए

यमुनानगर में किसान आंदोलन को भाकियू जिलाध्यक्ष संजू गुंदियाना, डायरेक्टर मनदीप रोड छप्पर, टिकैत गुट के जिलाध्यक्ष सुभाष गुर्जर लीड कर रहे हैं। तीनों नेता दिल्ली ट्रैक्टर परेड में गए हुए हैं। वहीं उनका टोल प्लाजा पर चल रहा धरने पर भी दो दिन से चंद किसान हैं। वहीं शिक्षा विभाग की गाइडलाइन पर स्कूलों में गणतंत्र दिवस पर बेटियों से राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराया गया। साथ ही जारी शेड्यूल पर ही कार्यक्रम हुए। जबकि इस बार ऐसी गाइडलाइन नहीं आई। डिप्टी डीईओ शिवकुमार धीमान ने कहा कि स्कूलों में प्रिंसिपल राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगे। इस बारे दिशा-निर्देश दिए हैं।

