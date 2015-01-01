पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:बिहार से राइस मिल संचालकों ने मंगवाया 1300 क्विंटल चावल सरकारी चावल में मिक्स कर सप्लाई करने का शक, केस दर्ज

यमुनानगर30 मिनट पहले
यमुनानगर | पुलिस ने कब्जे में लिए बिहार से आए चावलों से लोड ट्रक।
  • ओम राइस मिल व शिव शंकर राइस मिल से पुलिस ने कब्जे में लिए बिहार से पहुंचे 7 ट्रक

जगाधरी में ओम राइस मिल और शिव शंकर राइस मिल से खाद्य आपूर्ति, हैफेड, पुलिस की टीम ने चावल लेकर बिहार से पहुंचे 7 ट्रकों को कब्जे में ले लिया। इनमें करीब 1300 क्विंटल चावल है। एक राइस मिल के पास खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग की धान है तो दूसरे के पास हैफेड की। पुलिस और विभाग के अधिकारियों को शक है कि राइस मिल में जो सरकारी धान है, उसके चावल की जगह बिहार से लाया गया चावल सरकार को वापस देने का खेल यहां होना था। ट्रकों के पकड़े जाने के बाद राइस मिल संचालकों में हड़कंप मच गया। वहीं मामला नेताओं तक भी पहुंच चुका था।

एएफएसओ वीरेंद्र कुमार का कहना है कि उन्होंने पुलिस को शिकायत दे दी है। शक है कि बिहार से परमल चावल लाकर सरकारी धान के चावल में इसे मिक्स कर सरकार को सप्लाई किया जाना था। शहर जगाधरी थाना प्रभारी राकेश राणा का कहना है कि इस मामले में दोनों राइस मिल संचालकों पर अलग-अलग केस दर्ज किया गया है। एक शिकायत डीएफएससी के इंस्पेक्टर की तरफ से दी गई है तो दूसरी शिकायत हैफेड के अधिकारी ने दी है।

ट्रक ड्राइवरों ने ट्रकों को पकड़ने का विरोध किया। उनका कहना था कि उनके पास माल से लेकर ट्रकों के सभी दस्तावेज हैं। पुलिस ने बिना वजह उन्हें पकड़ा है। अगर माल दो नंबर का होता तो बिहार से हरियाणा में न आ पाता क्योंकि रास्ते में कई जगह चेकिंग होती है। उनका कहना कि इस दौरान उन्होंने राइस मिल संचालकों से भी बात की है। उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया है कि सुबह तक उनके ट्रक छूट जाएंगे। ऐसे पकड़ में आए| बिहार से 7 ट्रक यमुनानगर चावल और धान लेकर पहुंचे थे।

इस दौरान कुछ ट्रक राइस मिल के अंदर थे तो कुछ बाहर थे क्योंकि अंदर भेजे गए ट्रकों से माल उतारा जा रहा था। इसलिए दूसरे ट्रकों को बाहर सड़क किनारे ही खड़ा कर दिया गया। इसी दौरान संबंधित विभाग और पुलिस के गुप्तचर विभाग कि इन पर नजर पड़ी। उन्होंने ट्रक ड्राइवर से बात की तो पता चला कि राइस मिल में बिहार से चावल आया है। यहां से पुलिस के दिमाग में बात आई कि राइस मिल में यह ट्रक गलत तरीके से आया है। मिल संचालकों की तरफ से सरकार को दी गई धान के बदले यह चावल सरकार को संचालक वापस करेंगे। इससे बड़ा घपला होता है। इसी बात को सोचकर पुलिस ने उन ट्रकों को कब्जे में लिया है।

पिछले साल सरकार ने जांच कराई थी तो बड़ा घोटाला सामने आया था

राइस मिलों में धान और चावल घोटाले की बात पिछले साल सामने आई थी। तब सरकार ने सभी राइस मिलों पर फिजिकल वेरीफिकेशन कराई थी। हरियाणा की 1207 राइस मिलों ने 42589 मीट्रिक टन के धान घोटाले को अंजाम दिया गया था। खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग की 300 जांच टीमों ने मिलों के फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन में इस घोटाले को पकड़ा है। 1304 राइस मिलों का जांच टीमों ने फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन किया, जिसमें से 1207 मिलों में 42589 मीट्रिक टन धान कम मिला। यमुनानगर के बीच कई राइस मिल पर स्टॉक कम मिला था। हालांकि कई जगह ज्यादा चावल मिला था। बिहार से सस्ता और पुराना चावल लाकर सरकार को दे दिया जाता है।

हमारा अपना कारोबार, बिलों पर माल मंगवाया गया

राइस मिल के संचालकों का कहना है कि उनका अपना चावल का कारोबार है। इसके लिए उन्होंने बिहार से चावल मंगवाया है। यह चावल नियम अनुसार पक्के बिलों पर आया है। इसमें किसी भी तरह की गड़बड़ी नहीं है।

