प्लान:ढाई साल में चालू किए 36 ट्यूबवेलों के बिजली बिलों और वॉटर चार्जेस को लेकर दो विभागों में फंसा पेंच

यमुनानगर23 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

अमरुत (अटल मिशन फॉर रेजुवेनशन एंड अर्बन ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन) स्कीम में 28 करोड़ से 93 किलोमीटर पाइप लाइन डाल 39 ट्यूबवेलों का प्रोजेक्ट ढाई साल बाद भी सिरे चढ़ता नहीं दिख रहा। पहले प्रोजेक्ट के बीच अड़चन बन रहे विभागों से एनओसी और बिजली कनेक्शन लेने में देरी हुई। वहीं अब 39 में से चालू किए 36 ट्यूबवेलों के बिजली बिलों व वाटर चार्जेस को लेकर दो विभागों में पेंच फंस गया है।

क्योंकि प्रोजेक्ट के तहत ट्यूबवेल लगाने वाले नगर निगम को बिजली बिल आ रहा है, जबकि उपभोक्ताओं से वसूला जाने वाला वाटर चार्जेस पब्लिक हेल्थ को जा रहा है। बिजली बिलों के भुगतान को लेकर सकते में पड़े निगम अफसरों की सभी ट्यूबवेल चालू कर पब्लिक हेल्थ को ही हैंडओवर की प्लानिंग है।

प्राजेक्ट के तहत लगे ट्यूबवेल न चलने का मामला कई वार्ड पार्षदों ने मंगलवार की हाउस मीटिंग में भी उठाया। आरोप लगाया कि करोड़ों खर्च के बाद भी ढाई साल में ट्यूबवेल नहीं चल पाए। तब भी एसई आनंद स्वरूप ने ट्यूबवेलों के बिजली बिलों व वाटर चार्जेस को लेकर पब्लिक हेल्थ के साथ बनी उलझन की वजह गिनाई।पेयजल लाइन न होने व लो-प्रेशर एरिया चिह्नित कर 39 ट्यूबवेल का बना था प्रोजेक्टः शहर की कई कॉलोनियों में पेयजल लाइन न होने से हैंडपंपों या सबमर्सिबलों से काम चल रहा है।

वहीं कई जगह ट्यूबवेल दूर होने से लो-प्रेशर में पानी आता है। कुछ के सप्लाई लाइन पर मोटर लगा देने से भी बाकियों के यहां पानी लो प्रेशर आता है। ऐसी 39 जगह चिह्नित कर नगर निगम ने अमरुत स्कीम से 28 करोड़ से 93 किलोमीटर लाइन डाल 39 ट्यूबवेल लगाने का प्रोजेक्ट बनाया, लेकिन गर्मी के तीसरे सीजन में भी काम अधूरा है। जबकि यह काम मार्च-2020 में खत्म होना था।

39 में से 36 ट्यूबवेल चालू कर दिए हैं। इनके बिजली के बिल नगर निगम और वॉटर चार्जेस पब्लिक हेल्थ को जा रहे हैं। इस कारण सभी ट्यूबवेल चालू कर चारदिवारी कर पब्लिक हेल्थ को ही हैंडओवर करने की प्लानिंग हैं। विकास बाल्याण, एक्सइएन, नगर निगम।

