दमोपुरा विवाद:पिस्तौल तानने वालेे पूर्व विधायक के बेटे से धारा 307 हटाई, जमानत

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यमुनानगर। पूर्व विधायक के बेटे से रिवाॅल्वर छीनते बुड़िया एसएचओ।
  • पुलिस का तर्क- जांच में जानलेवा हमला नहीं मिला
  • अब दमोपुरा विवाद में बूड़िया एसएचओ तलब

गांव दमोपुरा में पूर्व विधायक अर्जुन सिंह के बेटे भूपेंद्र और ग्रामीणों व पुलिस के बीच हुए विवाद में कोर्ट ने भूपेंद्र को अग्रिम जमानत दे दी। जिस पुलिस ने चार दिन पहले इस केस में हत्या के प्रयास की धारा लगाई थी, वह मंगलवार को इस धारा को हटाकर कोर्ट पहुंची। तर्क दिया कि हमारी जांच में जानलेवा हमला करना नहीं पाया गया।

पुलिस की इसी कमजोर कड़ी के चलते केस कमजोर हुआ और एडिशनल सेशन जज अमरेंद्र शर्मा की कोर्ट ने भूपेंद्र को अग्रिम जमानत दे दी। अब उन्हें पुलिस जांच में शामिल होना है। उधर, हत्या के प्रयास की धारा हटने के बाद पीड़ित रवि एसपी को शिकायत देने पहुंचा। उसका कहना था कि धारा हटाना गलत है।

वहीं, पुलिस ने कोर्ट में कहा कि भूपेंद्र की गिरफ्तारी जरूरी है। उससे लाइसेंसी रिवाॅल्वर और कारतूस बरामद करने हैं। जबकि वायरल वीडियो में एसएचओ लज्जाराम विवाद शांत करते हुए भूपेंद्र से रिवाॅल्वर छीन लेते हैं। वहीं आईजी ने बूड़िया थाना एसएचओ को तलब किया है।

