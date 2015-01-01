पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजा:नकली शराब के मामले में गैर इरादतन हत्या के प्रयास की धारा जोड़ी

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रोडक्शन रिमांड पर चल रहे तीनों आरोपियों को लेकर पुलिस ने कई जगह की रेड

रादौर में नकली शराब से भरे पकड़े गए कैंटर और जगाधरी की शांति कॉलोनी में नकली शराब की फैक्ट्री पकड़ने के मामले में पुलिस ने गैर इरादतन हत्या के प्रयास की धारा (आईपीसी-308) लगा दी है। धारा के पीछे तर्क दिया गया कि नकली शराब से लोगों की सेहत बिगड़ रही है और जान जाने का खतरा है। हालांकि कहा जा रहा है कि सोनीपत और रोहतक में नकली शराब पीने से लोगों की मौत होने और हालत बिगड़ने के बाद यह धारा लगाई गई है। वहीं कोर्ट में अभियोजन पक्ष और पुलिस ने कहा कि यह बड़ा गिरोह है, जो प्रदेश में कई जगह नकली शराब बनाता था।

इस तरह से नकली शराब के मामले में पकड़े गए आरोपी या फिर फरार चल रहे आरोपियों पर शिकंजा चारों तरफ से कसता जा रहा है। अभी तक गिरफ्तार किए गए एक भी आरोपी को कोर्ट से जमानत नहीं मिली है। हालांकि आरोपी जमानत के लिए कोर्ट का रुख कर चुके हैं, लेकिन मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए कोर्ट से राहत नहीं मिली। रादौर के तीन शराब ठेकेदारों की जमानत याचिका वीरवार कोर्ट ने डिसमिस कर दी।

उधर, इस मामले में रोहतक से प्रोडक्शन रिमांड पर लाए गए सोनीपत के रुखी बरोदा निवासी कुलदीप, उसके भाई संदीप और इंद्रा कॉलोनी निवासी रमेश को लेकर पुलिस ने कई जगह रेड की। पुलिस उस आदमी तक पहुंचना चाहती है, जो उन्हें डिस्टलरी के अंदर से एक्स्ट्रा न्यूट्रल अल्कोहल (ईएनए) स्प्रिट देता था। स्पेशल डिटेक्टिव यूनिट इंचार्ज राकेश मटौरिया ने बताया कि प्रोडक्शन रिमांड पर लिए गए आरोपियों से सख्ती से पूछताछ की जा रही है। यह एक बड़ा गिरोह है। जो भी इस गिरोह से जुड़ा है उसे छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा।

इस तरह से प्रदेश में चल रही थी नकली शराब बनाने की फैक्ट्रियां| यमुनानगर में शांति कॉलोनी में नकली शराब बनाई जा रही थी। वहीं अम्बाला में दो जगह नकली शराब बनाई जा रही थी। इसके साथ ही रोहतक में पानीपत रोड पर ढाबे के पीछे नकली शराब बनाने का धंधा चल रहा था। इसके अलावा सोनीपत में भी नकली शराब माफिया शराब बनाने की फैक्टरी चला रहा था। इस तरह से प्रदेश में नकली शराब माफिया ने एक दो जिले में ही नहीं प्रदेश के कई जिलों में नकली शराब बनाने की फैक्ट्रियां लगाई हुई थी।

