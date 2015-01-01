पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:194 वोट पाकर सेक्टर-18 एसो. के प्रधान बने गगन खरौड़

यमुनानगर
सेक्टर-18 एसो. चुनाव में वोट डालने जा रही महिला का टेंपरेचर चेक करता कर्मी।

सेक्टर-18 अर्बन एस्टेट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के गगन खरोड़ चुनाव प्रक्रिया से नए प्रधान चुन लिए गए। हालांकि 2012 से वोटिंग से चुने कपिल कांबोज लगातार चार बार सर्वसम्मति से एसोसिएशन के प्रधान बनते आ रहे थे। इस बार प्रधानगी के लिए प्रॉपर्टी कारोबार से जुड़े गगन खरौड़ व कृषि विभाग से रिटायर्ड सुरेंद्र गोयल की दावेदारी पर बैलेट पेपर से वोटिंग हुई।

सुरेंद्र गोयल को 97 वोट पड़े और यही आंकड़ा जीत का अंतर रहा। क्योंकि गगन खरोड़ 194 वोट पड़े। 97 वोटों के अंतर से गगन नए प्रधान चुने गए। बता दें कि सेक्टर-18 एसोसिएशन के लिए कुल 309 वोट थे, जिसमें 294 वोट पोल हुए। चुनाव के लिए प्रशासनिक आदेशानुसार सेक्टर में ही सरकारी स्कूल में सुबह आठ से शाम चार बजे तक वोटिंग प्रक्रिया हुई। इस दौरान पुलिस बल सहित रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर स्किल डिवेलपमेंट एंड इंडस्ट्रियल ट्रेनिंग डिपार्टमेंट के जॉइंट डायरेक्टर बलवंत सिंह मौजूद रहे।

तीन ऑब्जर्वर एडवोकेट सुशाष शर्मा, पंचायती राज विभाग से एडिशनल एसडीओ सुधीर वर्मा व कृषि विभाग से डिप्टी डायरेक्टर नरेंद्र चौधरी मौजूद रहे। पांच अन्य अधिकारी भी चुनाव ड्यूटी में लगाए गए। शाम चार बजे के बाद काउंटिंग में तीन वोट रद हुए। जबकि 294 वेलिड वोट में 194 गगन खरोड़ व 97 सुरेंद्र गोयल को मिले। इसी के साथ 97 वोट से गगन खरौड़ सेक्टर-18 अर्बन एस्टेट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के नए प्रधान चुन लिए गए।

