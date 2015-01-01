पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सात दिन और इंतजार:एक साल 11 माह बाद शहर को मिलने जा रहे सीनियर डिप्टी व डिप्टी मेयर

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

करनाल के बाद अपने शहर यमुनानगर को भी एक साल ग्यारह माह बाद सीनियर डिप्टी व डिप्टी मेयर मिलने वाले हैं। हालांकि नियम के तहत पार्षदों की शपथ के 60 दिनों में दोनों पदों पर चुनाव कराने होते हैं। इस बारे में नोटिफिकेशन के बाद भी चुनाव न होने से अभी तक दोनों पद खाली रहे। शहर की सरकार (नगर निगम हाउस) में मेयर के अलावा भाजपा के 15 पार्षद हैं। यानी सत्ता पक्ष को बहुमत है, बावजूद इसके भाजपा दोनों पदाें पर नाम फाइनल नहीं कर पाई। चुनाव करीब होने पर भी कइयों की दावेदारी से सत्ता पक्ष में खलबली है।

वहीं विपक्ष बहुमत न देख पूरी तरह शांत है। दोनों पदों पर चुनाव को लेकर 30 नवंबर की तारीख प्रस्तावित है। भाजपा प्रदेश महामंत्री वेदपाल एडवोकेट को पर्यवेक्षक लगा चुकी है।क्योंकि अभी सीनियर डिप्टी व डिप्टी मेयर पद के लिए भाजपा के कई पार्षद अंदरखाते अपनी दावेदारी साबित करने के लिए जोर आजमाइश में हैं, इसलिए इस रेस में खुद को हिस्सा मान रहे पार्षदों को नाराज किए बिना चुनाव के लिए दोनों पदों पर नाम फाइनल करना पार्टी के लिए चुनौती बन गया है। इसी कारण अभी पार्षदों को साफ नहीं किया गया कि दोनों पदों पर कौन चुनाव में उतरेगा और उन्हें किसे वोट देना है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि चुनाव के दिन ही कुछ समय पहले दोनों पदों पर पार्टी की ओर से नाम खोले जाएंगे। इससे पहले पर्यवेक्षक वेदपाल एडवोकेट पार्षदों की नब्ज टटोलने के लिए उनसे मीटिंग कर रायशुमारी कर सकते हैं।

कयास| एमएलए व मेयर के यमुनानगर विस सीट हैं वहीं, पिछले विस चुनाव में भाजपा रादौर सीट हार चुकी है। इसलिए पार्षदों को संकेत मिले हैं कि सीनियर व डिप्टी मेयर पद में एक रादौर विस क्षेत्र के पार्षद व दूसरा जगाधरी विस क्षेत्र के पार्षद को जा सकता है।

वार्ड-2 से प्रवीन शर्मा-मजबूत पक्षः वार्ड जगाधरी विस सीट में। 36 साल निगम में लाइसेंस ब्रांच में असिस्टेंट की नौकरी का अनुभव। 2014 से भाजपा के शक्ति केंद्र प्रमुख। तीन बार पिता व दो बार पत्नी रहीं हैं पार्षद।

वार्ड-6 से प्रीति जौहर-मजबूत पक्षः वार्ड जगाधरी विस सीट में। भाजपा महिला मोर्चा में जिला महामंत्री। पिछली बार महिला रिजर्व और अब जनरल वार्ड से दूसरी बार पार्षद बनीं। स्वच्छ भारत व बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान की ब्रांड अंबेस्डर।

वार्ड 7 से रामआसरा भारद्वाज-मजबूत पक्षः वार्ड जगाधरी विस सीट में। सेक्टर के वीआईपी सहित शहर के पूर्वांचल वोट पर पकड़। मेयर सहित मंत्री के करीबी।

वार्ड-9 से भावना बिट्टू-मजबूत पक्षः वार्ड यमुनानगर विस सीट में। निगम चुनाव में सबसे ज्यादा 5993 के मार्जन से जीत। पूर्व सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर रहे पति पवन बिट्टू का 30 साल से आरएसएस से जुड़ाव व चार बार नपा पार्षद का अनुभव।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें