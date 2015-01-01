पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:घड़ी मुंडो सरकारी स्कूल के पीछे खुला पड़ा सीवरेज

यमुनानगर8 घंटे पहले
घड़ी मुंडो सरकारी स्कूल के पीछे सीवरेज 1 माह से खुला पड़ा है। शिकायत के बाद भी विभाग की ओर से इस तरह कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की गई। इससे लोगों में विभाग की कार्यप्रणाली को लेकर रोष व्याप्त है। यहां के लोगों ने बताया कि स्कूल के पीछे से सीवरेज गुजर रहा है जिस समय यहां सीवरेज बनाया गया था, उस समय इसे ऊपर से ढक दिया गया था। इसके अलावा और भी सीवरेज है, लेकिन वह सभी कवर कर रखे हैं।

एक माह पहले इस सीवरेज का ढक्कन टूट गया। इससे यह खुला पड़ा है। स्कूल के पास से काफी संख्या में लोगों को जाना होता है। राहगीरों को को बचाने के लिए यहां के लोगों ने अपने स्तर पर साइड में एक पत्थर लगाए हैं जिससे राहगीरों को पता लग सके और वह बचकर चलें। सीवर में पानी भरा हुआ है और मच्छर भी पनपने लगे हैं। इससे यहां का वातावरण दूषित हो रहा है। लोगों को सांस लेने में भी दिक्कत हो रही है। मरम्मत की मांग को लेकर संबंधित विभाग को शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई लेकिन अभी तक किसी ने यहां का दौरा तक नहीं किया।

प्रशासनिक अनदेखी यहां के लोगों पर भारी पड़ रही है। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर इन दिनों स्कूल बंद किए गए हैं। गली में बच्चे खेलते रहते हैं, उनके गिरने का डर बना रहता है। उन्होंने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि सीवरेज के ढक्कन की मरम्मत कराई जाए।

सेक्टर 17 जाने का भी रास्ता

स्कूल के नजदीक से ज्यादा रास्ता सेक्टर 17 में जाता है। शॉर्टकट के लिए सेक्टर में जाने वाले लोग इस रास्ते को अपनाते हैं। उधर से काफी संख्या में लोग स्कूल के नजदीक से होकर जगाधरी मटका चौक रेलवे बाजार यमुनानगर निगम फव्वारा चौक पेपर मिल वर्कशॉप रोड की तरफ जाते हैं। व्यस्त सड़क होने के बाद भी प्रशासन इस तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।

