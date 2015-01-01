पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:बाजार में दुकानदारों ने सड़कों पर रख रखा सामान, राहगीर हो रहे परेशान

बिलासपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • त्याेहारी सीजन खत्म होने के बावजूद सड़कों पर सजा रखा सामान

कस्बा के मुख्य बाजार व अन्य सड़काें पर अतिक्रमण के चलते आवाजाही प्रभावित हो रही है। त्योहारी सीजन खत्म होने के बाद भी दुकानदारों ने अपना सामान बाजार की गलियों में सजा रखा है जिससे बाजार में हमेशा जाम की सी स्थिति बनी रहती है। प्रशासन ने दुकानदारों को मुनादी करवा कर सामान समेटने का अल्टीमेटम दिया है।

कस्बा की मुख्य सड़काें पर बसे बाजार व मेन बाजार में अधिकतर दुकानदारों का सामान सड़काें पर रखा है। इससे सड़क का आधा हिस्सा कब्जाया हुआ है। इससे बाइक व साइकिल पर निकलना तो दूर पैदल चलना भी दुश्वार बना हुआ है। सबसे अधिक दिक्कत शिव चौक, अग्रसेन चौक, पंचायती मार्केट, पहाड़ी बाजार, छोटा बस स्टैंड व मेन बाजार में बनी हुई है।

छोटा बस स्टैंड, अग्रसेन चौक, शिव चौक पर रेहड़ी व फड़ी वालों ने सड़क पर अपनी रेहड़ियां लगाकर रास्ता जाम कर रखा है जो पूरा दिन जाम का कारण बन रहा है। कस्बावासी अशोक कुमार, दलजीत सिंह, रामेश्वर शर्मा, रणधीर सिंह व अन्य का कहना है कि प्रशासन की लापरवाही के चलते यह स्थिति बनी हुई है। पंचायत भाईचारा की आड़ में कोई भी कार्रवाई करने से बचती रही है।

वहीं प्रशासन भी जानबूझ कर अनजान बना बैठा है। उन्होंने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि आमजन की समस्या को देखते हुए अवैध कब्जाधारियों पर कार्रवाई की जाए।

दो दिन की मोहलत दी गई है: बीडीपीओ

इस संबंध में बीडीपीओ बिलासपुर बलराम गुप्ता का कहना है कि उन्हें काफी समय से कब्जों की शिकायत मिल रही थी। त्याेहार के दौरान कब्जे और अधिक बढ़ गए है। ग्राम पंचायत के माध्यम से मुनादी करवा कर दुकानदारों को दो दिन का समय दिया गया है।

यदि समय रहते उन्होंने अपना सामान सड़क से नहीं हटाया तो पुलिस की मदद से कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सड़क किनारे रखा सारा सामान जब्त कर लिया जाएगा। दोषीगण के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई भी अमल में लाई जाएगी।

