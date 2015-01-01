पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:89 लाख खर्च कर तारकोल की बनेगी छोटी लाइन रोड, एमएलए व मेयर ने किया शिलान्यास

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
छोटी लाइन रोड के निर्माण का शुभारंभ करते विधायक घनश्याम दास अरोड़ा व मेयर मदन चौहान।
  • मेयर मदन चौहान का तर्क- दुकानदार मिले थे तो निरीक्षण कर अफसरों से एस्टिमेट बनाकर टेंडर के लिए कहा था
  • वार्ड 8 से पार्षद विनोद मरवाह का आरोप- मैंने भागदौड़ की, क्रेडिट ले रहा कोई और

मॉडल टाउन की नेहरू पार्क रोड व डीएवी डेंटल कॉलेज रोड के बाद खस्ताहाल छोटी लाइन की सड़क भी सुधरने वाली है। इस पर नगर निगम 89 लाख खर्च से बीटूमिन की नई लेयर बिछाएगा। निर्माण कार्य को लेकर शुक्रवार को एमएलए घनश्याम दास अरोड़ा व मेयर मदन चौहान ने शिलान्यास किया। इस पर न बुलाए जाने पर वार्ड से पार्षद विनोद मरवाह भड़क गए। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि छोटी लाइन रोड के निर्माण के लिए सालभर भागदौड़ की। हाउस मीटिंग में मुद्दा उठाने के साथ अफसरों के खूब चक्कर काटे लेकिन अब सड़क बनाने का क्रेडिट कोई और लेना चाह रहा है।

बात दें कि मॉडल टाउन की नेहरू पार्क रोड के निर्माण पर बने एस्टिमेट विवाद से ठेकेदार की पेमेंट रुकने पर डेढ़ साल काम रुका रहा वहीं काम ठेकेदार को 45 लाख की पार्ट पेमेंट होने के 10 दिन में पूरा हो गया। साथ में खस्ताहाल डीएवी डेंटल कॉलेज रोड पर भी निर्माण लग गया। दोनों रोड की तरह काफी समय से खस्ताहाल छोटी लाइन रोड का भी नगर निगम कायाकल्प करने जा रहा है। यहां 89 लाख खर्च से बीटूमिन लेयर बिछेगी। यहां भी दूसरी जगह की तरह काम जल्द पूरा करने के लिए पेवर मशीन से लेयर बिछाई जाएगी।

रोड पर कई शिक्षण संस्थान समेत मॉल व रेस्तरां

छोटी लाइन रोड शहीद भगत सिंह चौक समीप जगाधरी वर्कशॉप रोड से जीएनजी रोड व जंगलावाले माता जी मंदिर रोड होकर निकलता है। यमुनानगर व जगाधरी, दोनों शहरों को जोड़ते रोड पर कई शिक्षण संस्थान समेत मॉल व रेस्तरां हैं जिस कारण हर वक्त ट्रैफिक रहता है, किंतु कई माह से मार्ग जगह-जगह खस्ताहाल हाे चुका था। कई स्थान पर गड्ढे होने से वाहन चालक हिचकोले खाते हुए निकलते हैं। स्थानीय दुकानदार व निवासी कई बार रोड की खस्ता हालत होने पर रोष जता चुके हैं वहीं शिकायतें भी कीं जिसके बाद अब नगर निगम 89 लाख खर्च से रोड पर बीटूमिन की लेयर बिछाकर कायाकल्प करने जा रहा है।

अधिकारियों से टेंडर लगाने का कहा था

मेयर मदन चौहान की मानें तो छोटी लाइन रोड की समस्या लेकर दुकानदार मिल थे जिस पर खुद सड़क का निरीक्षण कर अधिकारियों को एस्टिमेट बनाकर टेंडर लगाने का कहा था। पिछले माह छोटी लाइन स्थित छाबड़ा स्पोर्ट्स दुकान से हुडा सेक्टर 17 के एंट्री पाॅइंट तक सड़क का सुदृढ़ीकरण करने का टेंडर लगाया था। इसके बाद अब सड़क के निर्माण का शुभारंभ किया। उनके साथ विधायक घनश्यामदास अरोड़ा व आयुक्त धर्मवीर सिंह, कार्यकारी अधिकारी अरुण कुमार, एसई आनंद स्वरूप, एक्सईएन विकास बाल्याण, एमई मुनेश्वर, जेई कपिल कांबोज, भाजपा जिला महामंत्री कृष्ण सिंगला व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

जिस वार्ड के काम का शुभारंभ हो वहां के पार्षद को बुलाएं, पर क्रेडिट लेने की राजनीति हावी

वार्ड-8 से पार्षद पार्षद विनोद मरवाह ने कहा कि हाउस मीटिंग में प्रस्ताव पास किया था कि जिस भी वार्ड में काम का शुभारंभ किया जाए, वहां के पार्षद को जरूर बुलाया जाए लेकिन यहां पास हुए प्रस्ताव पर क्रेडिट लेने की राजनीति हावी है। तभी जिस छोटी लाइन रोड के लिए उन्होंने सालभर भागदौड़ की और हाउस मीटिंग में मुद्दा उठाने के साथ अफसरों के खूब चक्कर काटे, अब उसी सड़क बनाने का क्रेडिट कोई और लेना चाह रहा है।

