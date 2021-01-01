पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाम कोमल लेकिन इरादे मजबूत:किसान की बेटी के हाथों में रोडवेज बस का स्टीयरिंग व गियर

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: राहुल शर्मा
यमुनानगर| रोडवेज बस की स्टीयरिंग व गियर पर हाथ बैठातीं कोमल कांबोज। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • ड्राइवर सीट पर हमेशा दिखे पुरुष, तभी काेमल ने रोडवेज में बस ड्राइवर बनने की ठानी

हरियाणा रोडवेज की बसों में सफर करते हुए आप ने कभी महिला ड्राइवर नहीं देखी होगी। हमेशा पुरुष ही ड्राइविंग दिखते हैं। यही बात जगाधरी के फतेहपुर के किसान प्रीतम लाल की बेटी कोमल को चुभी और उसने हरियाणा रोडवेज बस की ड्राइवर बनने की ठानी।

इस बीच शादी कर कोमल मायके से रादौर के खुर्दी अपने ससुराल आई, लेकिन पति पशु चिकित्सक डॉ. गौरव कांबोज ने न तो कोमल की पढ़ाई रुकने दी और न सपने अधूरे रहने दिए। एमए इंग्लिश के बाद एमफिल व नेट की तैयारी के साथ सरकारी नौकरी के लिए प्रतियोगी परीक्षाएं दिलाईं। जब कोमल के मुंह से रोडवेज बस ड्राइवर बनने के सपने की बात सुनी तो गौरव ने रोडवेज विभाग के जगाधरी में चल रहे ड्राविंग स्कूल में हैवी लाइसेंस ट्रेनिंग के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया। अब कोमल की ट्रेनिंग शुरू होने पर जगाधरी छोड़ने भी गौरव आते हैं। दो दिन से कैल से कलानौर नए बाइपास पर कोमल रोडवेज बस के स्टीयरिंग, गियर पर हाथ बैठा रही हैं।

पति व ससुराल पक्ष से मिल रहा पूरा सहयोग

27 वर्षीय कोमल ने बताया कि पति डॉ. गौरव कांबोज के साथ दादा ससुर ज्ञान सिंह, ससुर हिशम सिंह, सास मिथलेश व देवर विशाल से पूरा सहयोग मिल रहा है। एमफिल व नेट के साथ सरकारी नौकरी के लिए प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की तैयारी को पूरा समय दे पा रही है। शादी के बाद ससुराल आने पर शुरू से ही पढ़ाई करने या इसके लिए बाहर जाने पर रोक-टोक नहीं रही। अब बस ड्राइवर बनने के सपने को पूरा करने में भी ससुराल का पूरा समर्थन है।

कोमल ने बताया कि जगाधरी के फतेहपुर में उनके पिता प्रीतम पाल खेतीबाड़ी व पशु डेयरी कर रहे हैं। माता नीलम रानी गृहिणी हैं। उनकी एक बहन भी है, जो डीएवी गर्ल्स कॉलेज में संस्कृत की लेक्चरर है। कोमल ने कहा कि महिलाएं हर क्षेत्र में मुकाम पाती दिख रही हैं, लेकिन रोडवेज बस में कभी ड्राइवर सीट पर महिला नहीं देखी। इसी मलाल में उन्होंने खुद पहली महिला बस ड्राइवर बनने की ठानी। पति गौरव ने लॉकडाउन से पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था, जिस पर अब उनका ट्रेनिंग के लिए नंबर आया है।

ये तीसरा मौका है जब ट्रेनिंग लेने आई कोई महिला

रोडवेज के हेवी लाइसेंस ट्रेनिंग स्कूल के इंचार्ज रामकरन व मास्टर ट्रेनर नैन पाल ने बताया कि यह तीसरा मौका है, जब यहां ट्रेनिंग लेने महिला आई हो। इससे पहले सोनिया व मोनिका भी ट्रेनिंग लेकर हेवी लाइसेंस बनवा चुकी हैं। अब कोमल 21 के बैज में इकलौती हैं, जिसे 35 दिन की ट्रेनिंग पूरी कर अन्य औपचारिकताएं पूरी करने पर लाइसेंस जारी होगा।

