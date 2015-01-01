पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:सिखाें की राजधानी लाैहगढ़ को पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित करने की कवायद तेज

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यमुनानगर | जिमखाना क्लब में अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते डीएस ढेसी।
  • मुख्य प्रधान सचिव डीएस ढेसी ने बैठक लेकर परियोजनाओं की समीक्षा कर तेजी लाने के दिए निर्देश

सिखों की पहली राजधानी लौहगढ़ को पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित करने की कवायद तेज हो गई है। यहां चल रहे कार्याें की समीक्षा करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री के प्रधान सचिव डीएस ढेसी ने वीरवार को जिमखाना क्लब में अधिकारियों की बैठक ली।

परियोजनाओं को जल्द पूरी करने के लिए निर्देश भी दिए। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को कहा कि इस ऐतिहासिक क्षेत्र के विकास से जुड़ी सीएम अनाउंसमेंट की सभी परियोजनाओं को तेज गति से पूरा कराएं। जो परियोजनाएं अभी तक विभागीय प्रक्रिया पूरी न होने की वजह से लंबित हैं,उन्हें जल्द शुरू कराएं।

डीसी मुकुल कुमार ने मुख्य प्रधान सचिव को बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री की घोषणाओं के तहत 21 अगस्त को बाबा बंदा सिंह बहादुर ट्रस्ट का गठन किया जा चुका है।

इन परियोजनाओं पर ली जानकारी | प्रधान सचिव ने भगवानपुर गांव में सामुदायिक केंद्र की स्थापना, गांव भगवानपुर के सर्वांगीण विकास, भगवानपुर से हिमाचल सीमा तक सड़क निर्माण, सोमनदी पर पुल निर्माण, बाबा बंदा सिंह बहादुर म्यूजियम, मार्शल आर्ट स्कूल, किलानुमा वॉल, साढाैरा में बनने वाले पीर बुधशाह मेमोरियल हॉल, इस क्षेत्र में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने से संबंधित परियोजनाओं, सोमनदी व आसपास की नदियों पर बनने वाले 8 डैम व इस क्षेत्र से जुड़ी अन्य विकास परियोजनाओं पर विस्तृत जानकारी हासिल की।

शीघ्र ही मुख्यमंत्री से अनुरोध करके बाबा बंदा सिंह बहादुर ट्रस्ट की प्रथम बैठक भी आयोजित करवाई जाएगी, ताकि इन परियोजनाओं को और अधिक गति मिल सके। विभागों के बेहतर समन्वय से इन परियोजनाओं को गति देने का प्रयास करें। इसके अलावा उन्होंने आदिबद्री व सरस्वती उद्गम स्थल से संबंधित परियोजनाओं की भी समीक्षा की।

कार्य योजना तैयार कर रहा पर्यटन विभाग

भगवानपुर में सामुदायिक केंद्र के निर्माण तथा गांव के सर्वांगीण विकास से संबंधित सभी कार्य पूरे किए जा चुके हैं। इसके अलावा गांव भगवानपुर से प्राचीन गुरुद्वारे तक मार्ग तैयार कर दिया गया है। सोमनदी पर पुल बनाया जा रहा है और यह कार्य दिसंबर के अंत तक पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि नाडा साहिब से कपाल मोचन राज्य मार्ग का नामकरण बाबा बंदा सिंह बहादुर के नाम पर किया गया है। डीएस ढेसी ने बताया कि लाैहगढ़ और आदिबद्री क्षेत्रों में पर्यटक गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देने के लिए भी पर्यटन विभाग के माध्यम से कार्य योजना तैयार की जा रही है। उन्होंने इन दोनों ऐतिहासिक और धार्मिक महत्व के स्थलों से जुड़े अन्य पहलूओं की भी विस्तृत जानकारी दी।

