रोष:फार्मल डी हाइड केमिकल की सील फैक्ट्रियाें के मालिकों का आरोप-जिनकी फैक्ट्रियां चल रही, वे कहते हैं हमने पैसे दिए हैं

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यमुनानगर| व्यापारियों से बात करते पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के चेयरमैन।
  • हरियाणा राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के चेयरमैन अशोक खेतरपाल पहुंचे थे यमुनानगर, केमिकल व प्लाईवुड फैक्ट्री संचालकों की मीटिंग

एनवायरमेंट क्लीयरेंस न होने पर सील की गई फार्मल डी हाइड केमिकल की फैक्ट्रियाें के संचालकों के साथ हरियाणा राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के चेयरमैन अशोक खेतरपाल ने कैनाल रेस्ट हाउस में मीटिंग की। यहां पर फैक्ट्री संचालक बोर्ड के फैसले से काफी नाराज दिखे। वहीं जिनकी फैक्टरियां सील हैं, उन्होंने चेयरमैन के सामने आरोप लगाया कि यमुनानगर की फैक्ट्रियाें को एक साजिश के तहत सील किया गया है। तीन फैक्ट्रियां यमुनानगर से लगते दूसरे जिलों में चल रही हैं।

जो फैक्टरियां चल रही हैं, उनके मालिक कहते हैं कि उन्होंने इतने पैसे दिए हैं कि सोच भी नहीं सकते। इस पर चेयरमैन का जवाब था कि ऐसा नहीं है। बोर्ड की तरफ से उन्हें कोई फायदा नहीं दिया गया। कुछ फैक्ट्री संचालक कोर्ट गए थे। वहां से स्टे लेकर आए हैं। इसलिए उनकी फैक्ट्रियां चल रही हैं। मीटिंग के बाद बाहर आए फैक्ट्री संचालकों में काफी बहस भी हुई, क्योंकि मीटिंग में वे फैक्ट्री संचालक भी थे, जिनकी फैक्ट्रियां इस समय चल रही हैं। चेयरमैन खेतरपाल ने इसके बाद सिटी यमुनानगर विधायक घनश्यामदास अरोड़ा के ऑफिस में प्लाइवुड मैन्युफेक्चरिंग एसोसिएशन के साथ भी मीटिंग की। यहां विधायक ने भी प्लाइवुड फैक्ट्रियाें में केमिकल की फैक्ट्रियां सील होने से आ रही समस्या को रखा और समाधान की मांग की।

हम ईसी लेने को तैयार, लेकिन विंडो बंद है

केमिकल फैक्ट्री संचालकों ने कहा कि उन्होंने नियम पूरे करते हुए फैक्ट्रियां लगाई। प्रदूषण विभाग के अधिकारियों तक को पता नहीं था कि फार्मल डी हाइड की फैक्ट्री चलाने के लिए इनवायरमेंट क्लीयरेंस लेनी जरूरी है। उन्होंने करोड़ों रुपए लोन लेकर फैक्ट्रियां लगाई हैं। अब एक माह से ज्यादा हो गया है फैक्ट्रियां बंद हैं। इन हालत में बैंक की किस्त कहां से देें। उनका कहना है कि प्रदेश में सिर्फ यमुनानगर की फैक्ट्रियां ही बंद कराई गई हैं। यह दोहरा मापदंड अपनाया जा रहा है। इसका वे विरोध करते हैं। उनका कहना है कि वे इस समय भी इनवायरमेंट क्लीयरेंस लेने को तैयार हैं, लेकिन विंडो बंद है। जिससे वे अप्लाई नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। वे चाहते हैं कि सरकार विंडो खोले और वे ईसी का नियम भी पूरा करने को तैयार हैं। बता दें साल 2006 के बाद लगी फार्मल डी हाइड की फैक्ट्रियाें में ईसी लेना जरूरी है। यमुनानगर में कुल नौ फैक्ट्रियां हैं। एक साल 2006 से पहले की है। वह इस समय चल रही है। हरियाणा में ऐसी 17 फैक्ट्रियां हैं।

अब रेट कम हुए, लेकिन केमिकल की फैक्ट्रियां चलना जरूरी

हरियाणा मैन्युफेक्चरिंग एसोसिएशन के प्रधान जेके बिहानी ने बताया कि फार्मल डी हाइड की फैक्ट्रियाें पर सील लगने से सीधा असर प्लाइवुड पर पड़ा है। केमिकल के रेट 20-22 रुपए तक चले गए। हालांकि इन दिनों कुछ कम हुए हैं। अब 18-19 रुपए है। मंगलवार को विधायक के ऑफिस में प्रदूषण बोर्ड के चेयरमैन के साथ प्लाइवुड व्यापारियों की मीटिंग हुई। सभी ने एक मत में कहा कि जल्द से जल्द फार्मल डी हाइड की फैक्ट्रियाें के चलाने की जरूरत है। अगर ये फैक्ट्रियां नहीं चलती तो प्लाइवुड यूनिटें बंद होने की कगार पर होंगी। उनका कहना है कि चेयरमैन ने आश्वासन दिया है कि जल्द समाधान होगा।

हम समाधान के लिए काम कर रहे हैंः अशोक

हरियाणा राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के चेयरमैन अशोक खेतरपाल का कहना है कि सील हुई फैक्ट्रियाें के मालिक जो आरोप लगा रहे हैं वे पूरी तरह से गलत हैं। कुछ फैक्ट्री मालिक कोर्ट चले गए थे। कोर्ट की स्टे के चलते वे फैक्ट्रियां चल रही हैं। प्रदेश सरकार इस मामले को केंद्र सरकार के सामने रख चुकी है। समाधान का प्रयास चल रहा है। जरूर कोई न कोई समाधान निकाला जाएगा। व्यापारियों की समस्याओं का जरूर समाधान होगा।

