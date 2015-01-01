पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेदर अपडेट:शहर ने ओढ़ी कोहरे की चादर, 11 डिग्री रहा तापमान, दृश्यता रही शून्य, आज भी आसार

यमुनानगर2 दिन पहले
कोहरे के बीच शहीद भगत सिंंह चौक पर वाहनों की लाइट ऑन कर निकलते चालक।

जिले में बुधवार को कोहरा छाया रहा। इससे दृश्यता शून्य रही। तापमान 11 डिग्री सैल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया। वाहन चालक लाइट जलाकर व लाइन बनाकर चलते नजर आए। ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही चिकित्सक एहतियात बरतने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। कोहरे ने नेशनल हाईवे सहित अन्य मार्गों पर चलने वाले वाहनों की रफ्तार को कम कर दिया। शक्ति नगर में एक कार नाले में गिरने से बच गई। हैंड ब्रेक लगने के कारण कार रुकी इसमें सवार युवक सुरक्षित बाहर निकले।

बुजुर्गों का रखे विशेष ध्यान

डॉ. वीके शर्मा के अनुसार इस मौसम में छोटे बच्चे बुजुर्गों की सेहत का ध्यान रखें। यह मौसम इनके लिए संवेदनशील होता है। इस मौसम में अस्थमा हार्ट के मरीजों का खास ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है। यह मौसम इनके लिए बेहद संवेदनशील होता है। ऐसे में ठंड से इनका बचाव करना बेहद जरूरी है। मौसम में सुबह-शाम सैर करने से परहेज करें। धूप खिलने के बाद बाहर निकले।

बढ़ेगी धुंध, लुढ़केगा तापमान

मौसम विशेष डॉ. अजीत का कहना है कि आगामी दिनों में तापमान और लुढ़केगा। हवा बंद होने से धुंध परेशानी बढ़ाएगी। वीरवार को शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 26, न्यूनतम 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने का पूर्वानुमान है।

घनी धुंध में कार ने बाइक सवार को टक्कर मारी, पीजीआई ले जाते समय मौत

छछरौली में कार सवार ने बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार दी। इसमें बाइक सवार घायल हो गया। पीजीआई ले जाते समय उसकी मौत हो गई। सुबह ज्यादा धुंध थी। गांव दसौरा निवासी श्यामलाल ने छछरौली पुलिस को शिकायत दी है कि उसका छोटा भाई जोगिंद्र पाल खिजराबाद में अनिल मेडिकल स्टोर पर नौकरी करता था। जोगिंद्र सुबह बाइक पर दुकान के लिए चला था। गांव चुहड़पुर कलां के पास प्लाइवुड फैक्टरी के पास कार चालक ने उसके भाई की बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। उसके भाई की बाइक सड़क किनारे खड़े पेड़ से जा टकराई। वह उसे गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल लेकर गया। छछरौली से उसे यमुनानगर रेफर कर दिया। वहां से पीजीआई रेफर कर दिया। बीच रास्ते में उसके भाई जोगिंद्रपाल ने दम तोड़ दिया। छछरौली पुलिस ने कार चालक के खिलाफ धारा- 279, 337, 304ए, 427 में केस दर्ज किया है।

नशे की हालत में सड़क पर गिरा युवक, रातभर ठंड में रहने से मौत

सरस्वती नगर में मगरपुर रोड पर 26 साल के हर्ष का शव मिला। उसके शरीर पर चोट के निशान नहीं थे। शरीर ठंड में अकड़ा था। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में लिया। हर्ष की मौत ठंड से बताई जा रही है। परिजनों ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह नशा करता था। हो सकता है कि रात नशे में सड़क किनारे गिर गया और वहां ठंड में पड़ा रहने से उसकी मौत हो गई हो। पुलिस ने 174 की कार्रवाई की है। परिजनों ने किसी पर आरोप नहीं लगाया। छप्पर थाना के एडमिशन एसएचओ ने बताया कि मृतक हर्ष रात को वह घर पर नहीं आया। उसका शव सड़क किनारे मिला। मौत की वजह नशा करने से ठंड में खुले में पड़ा होना हो सकता है।

