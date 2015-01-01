पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यमुनानगर:राज्य शिक्षक अवाॅर्ड के लिए आवेदकों के डॉक्यूमेंट चेक कर पोर्टल पर अपलोड करेगी कमेटी, लेटर जारी

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कमेटी में डीसी चेयरमैन तो डीईओ बनाईं मेंबर, 24 तक चेक कर अनुशंसा रिपोर्ट देगी कमेटी

राज्य शिक्षक अवाॅर्ड के लिए आवेदन करने वाले टीचर्स के डॉक्यूमेंट चेक कर जिला स्तरीय कमेटी साइट पर अपलाेड करेगी। कमेटी के गठन करने के लिए निदेशक सेकेंडरी शिक्षा पंचकूला की ओर से सभी डीईओ को लेटर जारी किया गया है। लेटर जारी होने के बाद कमेटी बनाने को लेकर प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। आवेदन करने वाले टीचर्स चयनित होने पर राज्य शिक्षक पुरस्कार अवाॅर्ड से नवाजे जाएंगे। निदेशक की ओर से जारी लेटर में कहा गया है कि राज्य शिक्षक पुरस्कार पॉलिसी 2016 में संशोधन किए गए हैं।

इसके स्थान पर राज्य शिक्षक पुरस्कार पॉलिसी 2020 जारी की गई है। इसके मापदंड अलग किए गए हैं। इसकी प्रति पहले ही जारी की जा चुकी है। योग्य शिक्षकों के मामले की वेबसाइट पर आवेदन लिए गए हैं। राज्य शिक्षक पुरस्कार पॉलिसी 2020 में जिला स्तरीय कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। इसमें डीसी चेयरमैन, डीईओ मेंबर, ब्लॉक एजुकेशन ऑफिसर सीनियर मोस्ट, मुख्यालय से प्रतिनिधि को मेंबर बनाया गया है। कैटेगरी ए में सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन के अध्यापक, प्रिंसिपल, हेडमास्टर, पीजीटी शामिल हैं।

कैटेगरी बी में एलीमेंट्री स्कूल के टीचर्स, स्कूल हेडमास्टरर्स, टीजीटी, एलीमेंट्री स्कूल हेड को शामिल गया है। इनके डॉक्यूमेंट चेक करने में कैटेगरी ए में ब्लॉक है तो इसमें ब्लॉक एलीमेंट्री एजुकेशन ऑफिसर को शामिल किया गया। यह भी जिले का सीनियर मोस्ट अधिकारी होना चाहिए। ऐसे निर्देश लेटर में डायरेक्टर की ओर से दिए गए हैं। डीसी किसी भी एचसीएस को अपनी जगह नियुक्त कर सकते हैं। ये भी लेटर में बताया गया है। जिला स्तरीय कमेटी दस्तावेजों का निरीक्षण कर अपनी अनुशंसा सहित रिपोर्ट 24 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन पोर्टल के माध्यम से निदेशालय की मेल पर सबमिट करेगी।

ये हैं विभागीय प्रतिनिधि, किसे किस जिले की जिम्मेदारी

जाॅइंट डायरेक्टर दिलबाग सिंह भिवानी, प्रवीण सांगवान रोहतक, सुनीता देवी रेवाड़ी, वंदना गुप्ता हिसार, इंदिरा बैनीवाल कैथल, उर्मिल बांगर करनाल, सुजाता राणा यमुनानगर, सुरेंद्र सिंह बांगर जींद, असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर नंद किशोर वर्मा कुरुक्षेत्र, मनोज वर्मा मेवात, शशी बुधवर अम्बाला, की जिम्मेदारी दी गई। विभागीय प्रतिनिधियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जा चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें