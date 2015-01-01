पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नशे पर लगाम:बिलासपुर में पकड़ा गया अवैध शराब का ठेका शराब ठेकेदार का ही था, सेल्समैन गिरफ्तार

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शराब ठेकेदारों के जिस अवैध धंधे को पुलिस से लेकर एक्साइज विभाग के अधिकारी नहीं पकड़ पाए, उसे सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने बिलासपुर में पकड़ लिया। अब पूरी तरह से यह क्लियर हो गया कि अवैध तरीके से शराब बिकवाने में कुछ शराब ठेकेदार शामिल हैं। सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने जब भील छप्पर गांव के अड्डे पर चल रहे अवैध ठेके से व्यक्ति को पकड़ा तो उसने पुलिस को बताया कि शराब ठेकेदार मांगेराम ने यह शराब ठेका खोला हुआ है। यहां पर वही शराब बिकवा रहा है। अब देखना होगा कि पुलिस शराब ठेकेदार पर हाथ डाल पाती है या नहीं। पांच दिन में पुलिस ने 40 से ज्यादा अवैध शराब के दर्ज किए, लेकिन किसी में भी ठेकेदार को आरोपी नहीं बनाया। बता दें मांगेराम शराब कारोबार में बड़ा नाम है। उसकी राजनीतिक पहुंच भी है। पुलिस के लिए उसे पकड़ना आसान नहीं होगा।

बिलासपुर पुलिस ने सीएम फ्लाइंग के सब इंस्पेक्टर दिनेश कुमार की शिकायत पर मुलाना के गांव इलयासपुर निवासी नरेश कुमार, ठेकेदार मांगेराम और दुकान मालिक पर धारा-420, 120बी और एक्साइज एक्ट में केस दर्ज किया है। आरोप है कि नरेश कुमार ठेकेदार मांगेराम का सेल्समैन है। सेल्समैन गांव भील छप्पर के अड्डे पर अवैध शराब का ठेका चला रहा था। टीम ने वहां पर जाकर रेड की। एक दुकान पर शराब बेची जा रही थी। एफआईआर के अनुसार मौके पर पकड़े गए नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि यह ठेका ठेकेदार मांगेराम का है।

पांच से छह हजार रुपए की सेल हो जाती है। उसे यहां पर ठेका चलाने के आठ हजार रुपए मिल रहे हैं। वहीं यह दुकान किस की है, यह ठेकेदार को ही पता है। वहां से सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने अवैध रूप से बेची जा रही शराब की 66 बोतल, 21 हाफ और 156 क्वार्टर बरामद किए थे। जांच अधिकारी सब इंस्पेक्टर बलबीर सिंह ने बताया कि सेल्समैन नरेश को गिरफ्तार कर कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। वहीं इस मामले में शराब ठेकेदार की भी मिलीभगत सामने आ रही है। इसकी जांच की जा रही है।

सरकार को सीधा दो लाख रुपए का नुकसान

भील छप्पर में सब बैंड चल रहा था। इसकी सरकार को साल में दो लाख रुपए फीस देनी पड़ती है, लेकिन कुछ ठेकेदार दो लाख रुपए सरकार को दिए बिना ही अवैध तरीके से शराब बिकवाते हैं। सरकार को चूना लगाकर कमाई सीधी अपनी जेब में डालते हैं। पिछले दिनों दामला में भी दो अवैध सब बैंड पकड़े गए थे। वहीं इस तरह के सब बैंड जिले में कई दर्जन चल रहे हैं, लेकिन ज्यादातर पकड़े ही नहीं जाते।

यहां पर भी पुलिस ने पकड़ी शराब

सदर यमुनानगर पुलिस ने बाड़ी माजरा से शिवकुमार के पास से 24 बोतलें अवैध शराब बरामद की। सदर यमुनानगर पुलिस ने ही पांजूपुर के पास सुखपाल से 14 बोतलें अवैध शराब की बरामद की। दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया गया और उन्हें जमानत मिल गई।

आरोपी के खुलासे के बाद किसी भी ठेकेदार पर कार्रवाई नहीं

भास्कर ने नौ नवंबर में प्रकाशित खबर में खुलासा किया था कि पुलिस ने तीन दिन में जो 32 अवैध शराब के केस दर्ज किए हैं, उनमें सामने आया है कि अवैध शराब बेचने वाले शराब ठेकाें से ही लेकर आए थे। दामला में दो अवैध खुर्दे भी शराब ठेकेदार ही चलवा रहा था। हालांकि सीएम फ्लाइंग की रेड से पहले तक पुलिस ने अवैध शराब के साथ पकड़े गए आरोपी के खुलासे के बाद किसी भी ठेकेदार पर कार्रवाई नहीं की। लेकिन सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने पूरा मामला खोल दिया कि ठेकेदार किसी तरह से अवैध तरीके से शराब बिकवा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें