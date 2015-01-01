पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धमकी:सीएसआई पर रिश्वत लेने का आरोप लगाने वाले ठेकेदार को मिल रही नकाबपोश लोगों से धमकी

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • ठेकेदार जिंदल ने एसपी के नाम व सीएम विंडो पर शिकायत देकर आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग
  • एसपी कमलदीप गोयल ने दिया उचित कार्रवाई का आश्वासन

नगर निगम के चीफ सेनेटरी इंस्पेक्टर(सीएसआई) अनिल नैन पर रिश्वत लेने का आरोप लगाने वाले ठेकेदार जिंदल कुमार को नकाबपोश लोग उसे धमका रहे हैं। इस आरोप में जिंदल ने एसपी के नाम व सीएम विंडो पर शिकायत देकर आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की। ठेकेदार की माने तो एसपी से उचित कार्रवाई का आश्वासन मिला है।

पुराना हमीदा निवासी जिंदल कुमार ने शिकायत में बताया कि दो दिनों से नकाबपोश जान से मारने की धमकियां दे रहे हैं। आरोपी नकाबपोश बिना नंबर की बाइक पर उसे रास्ते में आते-जाते धमकाते हैं। आरोप है कि आरोपी उसे सीएसआई अनिल नैन व उसके साथ दीपक पर रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में दर्ज केस को वापस लेने की बात कहते हैं।

जिंदल ने बताया कि पूरा अंदेशा है कि धमकी दे रहे लोग सीएसआई अनिल नैन के साथी हैं। जो उसे नाजायज परेशान कर रहे हैं और जान से मारने की धमकियां दे रहे हैं। आरोपियों से अपनी जान का खतरा है। इसलिए एसपी को शिकायत देकर आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की। एसपी कमलदीप गोयल ने ठेकेदार को उचित कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया।

दो लाख लेते रंंगे हाथ पकड़े गए थे सीएसआई
जिंदल कुमार की शिकायत पर नगर निगम के सीएसआई अनिल नैन व उसके दोस्त दीपक के खिलाफ तीन लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में शुक्रवार को केस दर्ज हुआ था। स्टेट विजिलेंस टीम ने आरोपियों को दो लाख लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा था। जिंदल ठेकेदार के मुताबिक उससे यह रकम सफाई ठेका दिलाने के नाम पर मांगी जा रही थी। जिसमें दो लाख लेने से पहले एक लाख रुपए लिए गए। मामले में दोनों आरोपी जेल में है। वहीं, सीएसआई अनिल नैन को निलंबित भी किया जा चुका है।

