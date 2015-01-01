पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शहर की सरकार के दो साल पूरे:16 दिसंबर 2018 को हुए थे निगम चुनाव, 2 साल से निगम और विवादों का रहा चोली-दामन का साथ

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आज ही की तारीख 16 दिसंबर को दो साल पहले नगर निगम चुनाव हुए तब पहली बार शहरवासियों ने सीधे तौर पर मेयर समेत अपने वार्डों से पार्षद चुन शहर की सरकार बनाई। चुनाव के वक्त एजेंडा विकास का था किंतु अब तक हुई चार हाउस मीटिंगों समेत पूरे दो साल विकास से ज्यादा विवादों का बोल-बाला रहा। मानो नगर निगम व विवादों का चोली-दामन सा साथ रहा।

कामों के एस्टिमेट बनाने से लेकर टेंडर को लेकर बार-बार अफसर सवालों के घेरे में रहे, वहीं अब सीएसआई अनिल नैन के टेंडर दिलाने के नाम पर रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में पकड़े जाने के बाद विपक्षी पार्षद दो साल में हुए कामों के एस्टिमेट व टेंडर की फाइलें जांच के लिए खोलने की मांग कर रहे हैं। उनकी मांग है कि जांच हेडक्वार्टर स्तर पर हो और जिन मामलों में शिकायतें हुईं, उन प्राथमिकता से जांच पूरी की जाएं।

ये भी रहे विवाद

छह वार्डों में सोडियम लाइट के स्थान पर एलईडी लगाने का काम ढाई करोड़ से होना था लेकिन एक पार्षद व पूर्व पार्षदों ने लाइटें खराब लगाए जाने के आरोप में शिकायत कर दी। मामले में जांच के लिए तीन कमेटियां बन चुकी हैं और किसी को लाइट गलत नहीं मिली। इसके बाद भी ठेकेदार की 52 लाख की पेमेंट नहीं हुई जिसका आरोप है कि रिश्वत न देने पर पेमेंट नहीं हुई। इसे लेकर वह कोर्ट जा चुका है। इस बीच शहर में लाइट बदलने का काम रुक गया।

नेहरू पार्क रोड का एस्टिमेट कम लगा तो 72 लाख से हुआ 1.28 करोड़

प्यारा चौक से नेहरू पार्क काे चौड़ा कर दोनों ओर स्टॉर्म वाटर ड्रेन व टाइल बिछाने के काम का एमएलए ने जून-2018 को शिलान्यास किया। दूसरे ठेकेदार ने सीएम विंडो पर शिकायत दी। आरोप लगाया कि पहले एस्टिमेट 72 लाख था जो निर्माण शुरू होने पर 1.28 करोड़ हो गया। यह मामला पार्षदों ने हाउस मीटिंगों में भी उठाया जिस पर डेढ़ साल ठेकेदार को पेमेंट नहीं हुई वहीं, अब सीएम अनाउंसमेंट से फंड न मिलने पर एमसी फंड से ठेकेदार को 45 लाख पार्ट पेमेंट कर काम कराया।

कैल में कचरे की मात्रा व उसके निस्तारण के लिए बने एस्टिमेट में गड़बड़ी

कैल प्लांट के पूरे कचरे की छंटाई से निस्तारण व खाद बनाने के काम के लिए अफसरों के 16.75 करोड़ का एस्टिमेट तैयार कर नौ मई को टेंडर लगाया था तब कचरे की मात्रा 1.75 लाख टन बताई। 18 मई को 15 पार्षदों ने सीएम, निकायमंत्री, शिक्षामंत्री, एमएलए, मेयर व निगम कमिश्नर के नाम दिए पत्र में कचरे की मात्रा व निस्तारण के लिए बने 16.75 करोड़ एस्टिमेट को ज्यादा बताया। कई पार्षदों ने ठेकेदार को फायदा पहुंचाने के मकसद से ऐसा करने के आरोप लगाए। 31 जुलाई को पार्षदों के आरोपों पर पुराना टेंडर रद कर नई शर्तों पर टेंडर लगा जिसमें अफसरों के एस्टिमेट के बजाए टेंडर कॉल कर फर्मों से रेट मांगे। इसमें पहले बताई कचरे की मात्रा 1.75 लाख से 1.14 लाख टन हो गई। 15 सितंबर को रेट बिड करने वाली दस फर्मों में नोएडा की भारत विकास के सबसे कम 737 रुपए प्रति टन रेट पर अप्रूवल पर नवंबर में वर्क अलॉट हुआ। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि अफसरों के एस्टिमेट से अब आधे बजट में काम हो सकेगा।

फायदे के लिए हो चुके काम के बनवाए एस्टिमेट

नई वैध हुई 69 कॉलोनियों के 22.44 करोड़ से पहले सिंगल टेंडर हुए जिस पर पार्षदों के एतराज पर टुकड़ों में टेंडर हुए। दोनों बार निगम ने वेबकोस से एस्टिमेट तैयार कराए। एस्टिमेट से टेंडर के बीच ही सारा साल निकल गया और 22.44 करोड़ के बजट में होने वाले कई काम दूसरी ग्रांट से हो गए। वार्ड-20 से पार्षद प्रतिनिधि ने सीएम विंडो पर शिकायत दी कि वेबकोस का फायदा दिलाने के लिए निगम अफसरों ने हो चुके कामों के भी दोबारा एस्टिमेट बनवाए। अन्य पार्षदों ने भी सवाल किए तब वेबकोस से एस्टिमेट न बनवाने का प्रस्ताव मीटिंग में पास हुआ।

जिस जमीन पर कम्युनिटी सेंटर बनाने का प्रस्ताव पास हुआ, उसे ही लीज पर दिया

गढ़ी गुजरान में जिस जमीन पर कम्युनिटी सेंटर बनाने का प्रस्ताव हाउस मीटिंग में पास हुआ। निगम अफसरों ने उसे ही लीज पर दे दिया। वार्ड-13 से पार्षद निर्मल चौहान ने जब मामले का खुलासा किया और हाउस मीटिंग में भी मुद्दा गूंजा, तब रेंट ब्रांच के सहायक पर सस्पेंशन की गाज गिरी। बाद में उन्हें बहाल कर लीज रद की कार्रवाई हुई। काम से ज्यादा धांधली कैसे हो, इस पर फोकस| वार्ड-3 से हरमीन कोहली व वार्ड-13 से पार्षद निर्मल चौहान ने कहा कि दो साल में सिर्फ चार हाउस मीटिंग हुई, उसमें भी पास हुए काम पूरे नहीं हैं। नगर निगम में काम से ज्यादा धांधली कैसे हो, इस पर फोकस है इसलिए निकाय मंत्री को पत्र भेज दो साल में हुए कामों के एस्टिमेट व टेंडर की हेडक्वार्टर स्तर पर जांच की मांग करेंगे। कई मामलों में हुईं शिकायतें गोलमोल जवाब से टाली जाती हैं या दबाई जाती हैं। अब तक की शिकायतों की प्राथमिकता से नए सिरे से जांच की भी मांग होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें