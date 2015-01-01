पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेंडर जारी:कैल प्लांट में एक साथ 4 मृत पशुओं के शवों का एलपीजी व सीएनजी चलित इंसीनरेटर से होगा निस्तारण

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर निगम ने 400 केजी के इंसीनरेटर के लिए कॉल किया 110.8 लाख का टेंडर

अभी तक मृत पशुओं के निस्तारण के लिए नगर निगम के पास व्यवस्था नहीं थी। इन्हें दफनाने के लिए अलग से नगर निगम कर्मी व वाहन नहीं थे जबकि सेनिटेशन ब्रांच के कर्मी व वाहन भेज मृत पशुओं का उठान कर दफनाया जाता है किंतु इसमें कई दिन तक साइट पर पशुओं के शवों का उठान न होने से लोग दुर्गंध की परेशानी झेलते हैं। इससे निजात दिलाने के लिए नगर निगम मृत पशुओं के निस्तारण के लिए 110.8 लाख खर्च से सीएनजी या एलपीजी चलित इंसीनरेटर लगाने जा रहा है।

400 केजी की क्षमता के इंसीनरेटर में बटन दबाते ही एक साथ चार पशुओं के शवों का निस्तारण हो सकेगा। बता दें कि सभी 22 वार्डों पर इंसीनरेटर की व्यवस्था कैल कचरा प्लांट में ही होगी। इसके लिए बीती हाउस मीटिंग में प्रस्ताव पास होने के बाद नगर निगम ने टेंडर कॉल कर दिया है। इसमें 18 दिसंबर तक बिड सबमिशन होगी और 21 दिसंबर को टेक्निकल व फाइनेंशियल बिड ओपन होगी।

बिड सबमिशन के लिए अर्नेस्ट मनी एक लाख रुपए देनी होगी। यह वर्क पांच साल के लिए अलॉट होगा, जिसमें ठेकेदार को सभी 22 वार्ड में कहीं भी मृत पशु की सूचना मिलने पर वाहन भेज उठान करना होगा जिसे कैल प्लांट में लाकर निस्तारण करना होगा।

कई दिन बाद भी नहीं मिलती मदद
पुराना हमीदा के दीक्षित शर्मा व अश्वनी शर्मा ने कहा कि नगर निगम के पास मृत पशुओं को उठाने से लेकर दफनाने के लिए पर्याप्त प्रबंध नहीं है। पास में हमीद हेड के पास कई पशु जोहड़ में फंस मर चुके हैं, जिस बारे नगर निगम अफसरों को फोन करने पर भी कई दिन तक वाहन व दफनाने के लिए अन्य साजो सामान की मदद नहीं मिल पाती है। इसे लेकर स्थानीय लोग प्रदर्शन भी कर चुके हैं। तब जाकर निगम की सेनिटेशन ब्रांच से कर्मी व वाहन भेजे थे, लेकिन तब तक लोगों को मृत पशु से उठती दुर्गंध की परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी।

