  The Farmers Got The Colors On The Inauguration Board, Threw The Chairs, The MP Said After Inaugurating From The Same Board Opposing The Work Of The Opponents, Developing Us

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:किसानों ने उद् घाटन पट पर रंग पाेता, कुर्सियां फेंकी, उसी पट से उद् घाटन कर सांसद बोले-विरोधियों का काम विरोध करना, हमारा विकास करना

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस की मौजूदगी में दामला और खुर्दी गांव में हुआ विरोध, किसानों के जाने के बाद पहुंचे सांसद

गांव दामला और खुर्दी में विकास कार्यों के शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम में कुरुक्षेत्र सांसद नायब सैनी के पहुंचने से पहले भाकियू नेता पहुंच गए। यहां जमकर हंगामा हुआ। विरोध को देखते हुए पुलिस पहले से तैनात थी लेकिन पुलिस कर्मी खड़े देखते रहे, किसानों को नहीं रोक पाए। विकास कार्यों के उद्घाटन और शिलान्यास पटों पर किसानों ने पेंट कर दिया और वहां लगाई फूल-मालाएं तोड़ दी गई।

इतना ही नहीं, वहां रखी कुर्सियां फेंक दी और सांसद के लिए रखा गया बिसलेरी का पानी किसान खुद पी गए। गांव दामला में 25 लाख रुपए से बनने वाले विलेज नॉलेज सेंटर का भारतीय किसान यूनियन मान गुट के जिलाध्यक्ष सुभाष गुर्जर ने शिलान्यास किया तो गांव खुर्दी में चार लाख रुपए की लागत से बने जलघर, 50 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनाए गए सामुदायिक भवन और 20 लाख रुपए की लागत से बनाए गए अंबेडकर भवन का उद्घाटन भाकियू चढूनी गुट के डायरेक्टर मनदीप रोड़ छप्पर ने किया।

किसानों के विरोध का पता सांसद को चल चुका था और तब सांसद गुमथला में सड़क का शिलान्यास कर रहे थे। इससे वहां से सीधे सांसद दामला नहीं पहुंचे। वहां करीब तीन से चार घंटे देरी से पहुंचे तब तक किसान वहां से जा चुके थे। वहीं इन तीन से चार घंटे में प्रशासन ने फिर से व्यवस्था पहले जैसी कर दी थी। जिन उद्घाटन या शिलान्यास पटों पर रंग पोता था, उन्हें साफ कर दिया गया। सांसद नायब सैनी और पूर्व मंत्री कर्णदेव कांबोज ने उद्घाटन व शिलान्यास किया। गांव खुर्दी की सरपंच के पति ने सांसद के कार्यक्रम से पहले आकर विरोध करने और नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले किसान नेताओं के खिलाफ शिकायत सदर यमुनानगर थाना पुलिस को दी है। इस पर देर शाम तक उच्च अधिकारियों की राय ली जा रही थी कि इसमें क्या कार्रवाई बनती है।

सांसद नायब सैनी के विकास कार्यों के उद्घाटन व शिलान्यास के कार्यक्रम का पहले से कोई प्रचार नहीं किया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि सब गुपचुप तरीके से हो रहा था लेकिन इसकी भनक फिर भी किसानों को लग गई। मनदीप रोड़ छप्पर ने बताया कि उन्हें सोमवार शाम को पता चल गया था कि मंगलवार को सांसद आएंगे। इस पर उन्होंने विरोध की प्लानिंग बनाई। रात को ही तय हो गया था कि किसान सुबह वहां पर पहुंचेंगे, सांसद को काले झंडे दिखाएंगे और उन्हें उद्घाटन नहीं करने देंगे। जब सुबह वे दामला पहुंचे तो इसकी सूचना प्रशासन को लग गई और वहां पुलिस पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने रोकने का प्रयास भी किया लेकिन किसान नहीं रुके और सांसद से पहले खुद उद्घाटन किया। भाजपा नेताओं के नाम पर रंग पाेत दिया।

