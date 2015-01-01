पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपसी रंजिश में विवाद:लड़की करती थी गलत इशारे, थाने में शिकायत देने गए युवक की दुकान में तोड़फोड़

यमुनानगर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यमुनानगर। दुकान में तोड़फोड़ की जानकारी देता युवक।
  • आरोप-युवक की मां की सोने की चेन ले गए आरोपी, शिकायत के बाद जांच कर रही पुलिस

पुराना हमीदा में पुलिस चौकी के पास युवक की दुकान पर दो युवतियों और तीन लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। वहां पर तोड़फोड़ की। आरोप है कि आरोपी सोने की चेन भी छीन ले गए। यह हमला युवती द्वारा महिला से गलत हरकत करने की शिकायत पुलिस को देने पर हुआ है। पीड़ित का कहना है कि वह शुक्रवार को शिकायत दिलाने के लिए चौकी गया था।

इसी रंजिश में उस पर हमला हुआ। उधर, पुलिस का कहना है कि शिकायत पर जांच की जा रही है। पुराना हमीदा निवासी दीक्षित ने हमीदा चौकी में शिकायत दी है कि वह अपनी दुकान के सामने चाय की दुकान पर चाय पी रहा था। तभी दो महिलाएं और तीन लोग उसकी दुकान पर आए और उसकी दुकान पर तोड़फोड़ शुरू कर दी। रोकने पर उन्होंने उस पर रॉड से हमला कर दिया। इस पर वह वहां से भाग गया। वहां उसकी कार खड़ी थी। उसे भी तोड़ दिया। आरोपियों ने उसकी मां पर भी हमला कर दिया और उसके गले से सोने की चेन छीनकर फरार हो गए। वे जाते हुए उन्हें झूठे केस में फंसाने की धमकी देकर गए हैं।

इस बात की रंजिश है

हमीदा की निर्मला ने हमीदा चौकी में शिकायत दी थी कि बिल्ला जूस वाली गली में एक लड़की ने लड़की से शादी की हुई है। उनमें से एक लड़की उसके साथ बार-बार गलत हरकतें करती है। जब वह उसका विरोध करती है तो उसे धमकी देती है। उन्होंने उस पर दो युवकों के साथ मिलकर हमला भी कर दिया और सोने की चेन भी छीन ली। वे उसे धमकी देकर फरार हो गए। निर्मला की इस शिकायत पर दीक्षित निर्मला के साथ पुलिस चौकी में गया था। दीक्षित का कहना है कि इसी रंजिश के चलते उसकी दुकान पर हमला किया गया।

