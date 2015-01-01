पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शर्मनाक:मां ने 16 साल की बेटी को फोन पर बात करते पकड़ा, पूछा तो बताया गांव का युवक कर चुका दो बार रेप

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

16 साल की बेटी को मां ने गांव के ही युवक से फोन पर बात करते हुए पकड़ लिया। इस पर जब महिला ने अपनी बेटी से पूछा तो उसने बताया कि वह गांव के ही युवक से बात कर रही है। उसने बताया कि जिस युवक से वह बात कर रही है, वह दो बार उसके साथ गलत काम कर चुका है। महिला ने शिकायत महिला थाने में दी। पुलिस ने चार पोक्सो एक्ट और धमकी देने का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

गांव लापरा निवासी महिला ने बताया कि उसकी बेटी फोन पर बात कर रही थी। उसने बेटी को देख लिया। जब बेटी से पूछा तो उसने बताया कि गांव के नदीम ने उसे बातों में फंसा लिया। फरवरी में नदीम ने उसे खेतों में बुलाया था। वहां उसके साथ गलत काम किया। अब आठ नवंबर को फिर से उसने खेतों में बुला और उसके साथ गलत काम किया। वहीं किसी को बताने पर धमकी दी।

कृषि विभाग के गुणवत्ता नियंत्रक का झज्जर में हुआ तबादला

जिला कृषि विभाग में तैनात गुणवत्ता नियंत्रक (क्यूसीआई) डॉ. बीएस भान का तबादला झज्जर कर दिया गया है। उनके स्थान पर झज्जर से क्यूसीआई डॉ. बालमुकंद शर्मा को यमुनानगर भेजा गया है। डॉ. शर्मा ने मंगलवार को अपना कार्यभार संभाल लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें