रेप केस:सुसाइड का प्रयास करने वाले आरोपी को भेजा जेल

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
जहरीला पेय पीकर सुसाइड का प्रयास करने वाले गांधीनगर निवासी रजत को रेप केस में गिरफ्तार कर पुलिस ने कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया। वहीं, सामने आया है कि आरोपी पर पहले भी तीन आपराधिक केस दर्ज हैं। गांधी नगर थाना प्रभारी जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी से पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि आरोपी पर तीन केस पहले दर्ज हैं। जैन कॉलोनी निवासी युवती को अगवा कर ले जाने और रेप करने व मारपीट करने के मामले में उसे रविवार को गिरफ्तार किया था। उधर, रजत की मां ने एसपी को शिकायत दी है।

उनका आराेप है कि बेटे ने किसी से रेप नहीं किया। जिस युवती से रेप की बात कही जा रही है, वह उसके बेटे की पत्नी है। उसके मायके वालों को पांच लाख रुपए नहीं दिए तो झूठे बयान दिए गए। वहीं पुलिस ने भी बिना जांच किए उसके बेटे को गिरफ्तार किया।

बता दें कि गांधी नगर निवासी रजत ने सुसाइड का प्रयास किया था। उसके पास से एक नाेट मिला था। जिस पर उसने लिखा था कि उसकी पत्नी आठ माह से गर्भवती है। वह अपने मायके वालों के बहकावे में आकर उससे पांच लाख रुपए मांग रही है। वह अपनी पत्नी को अपने घर लेकर आना चाहता है, लेकिन उसके परिवार वाले उसे नहीं भेज रहे हैं। इस बात से वह परेशान हैं और सुसाइड कर रहा है।

