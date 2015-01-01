पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यमुनानगर:युवक के रिश्तेदारों ने ताना मारा- लड़की मोटी है, वेट कम करने पर शादी करेंगे, शिकायत दी तो थाने में ही रोका हुआ, शादी की तारीख तय कर मुकरे, 6 पर केस

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • 2018 में सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से संपर्क किया था, 2019 में दोस्त की दुकान पर ले जाकर संबंध बनाने का प्रयास किया

एक युवती का दो साल का प्यार उसके मोटापे की वजह से शादी में बाधा बन गया। लड़का शादी के लिए तैयार था लेकिन रिश्तेदारों ने ताना मार दिया कि लड़की मोटी है और अगर वह अपना वेट कम करती है तो शादी करेंगे लेकिन यह मामला थाने तक पहुंच गया। कार्रवाई के डर से लड़के पक्ष के लोग शादी के लिए राजी हो गए।

पांच नवंबर को थाने के अंदर ही रोका हुआ और शादी की 10 दिसंबर को तारीख तय कर दी लेकिन लड़के पक्ष के लोगों ने उस तारीख पर शादी नहीं की जिस पर लड़की ने शिकायत एसपी को दी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने रेप, रेप का प्रयास, छेड़छाड़ और साजिश रचने का छह पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। जगाधरी की एक कॉलोनी निवासी युवती की शिकायत पर महिला थाना पुलिस ने सावन, जल सिंह, रेखा, सलोनी, विपिन और पवन पर रेप, रेप के प्रयास, धमकी देने समेत अन्य धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया है।

युवती ने एसपी को शिकायत दी थी कि साल 2018 में सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से उसके साथ सावन ने संपर्क किया। उसने उसे अपने जाल में फंसा लिया और उससे शादी करने की बात कही। आरोपी ने अपनी बहन से उसकी बात कराई तो उसने भी कहा कि वह दोनों की शादी करा देगी। वहीं सावन ने एक दिन अपनी मौसी से भी बात कराई। उसने भी कहा कि वह उनकी शादी करा देगी। एक दिन वे खरीदारी के लिए सहारनपुर गए हुए थे। आरोप है कि वहां सावन आ गया और उसे अपने साथ एक रेस्टोरेंट ले गया।

वहां उसको गलत तरीके से छुआ। 8 फरवरी 2019 को फिर सावन अपने साथ उसे ले गया और अपने दोस्त की दुकान में उसके संबंध बनाने की कोशिश की। चार अप्रैल 2019 को वह अपने मामा के घर उसे लेकर गया। वहां उसके साथ संबंध बनाए। वहीं इसके बाद भी वह उसे कई बार अपने साथ ले गया। वहीं रेप का प्रयास किया। 27 अगस्त 2020 को फिर सावन उसे अपने साथ रेलवे स्टेशन के पास ले गया। वहां पर एक कमरे में ले जाकर संबंध बनाए लेकिन तब तक शादी नहीं की। एक दिन उसने अपनी मां और मौसी से बात कराई और कहा कि उसका जीजा इस रिश्ते से खुश नहीं है इसलिए वे शादी नहीं कर सकते।

वह कहता था कि लड़की मोटी है। वहीं बाद में सावन की बहन ने भी उसे गलत बोला। इसे लेकर उसने शिकायत जगाधरी थाने में दी थी। तब आरोपी पक्ष के लोगों ने शादी 10 दिसंबर को तय कर दी थी लेकिन इस तारीख को भी शादी नहीं की। अब सावन की मां कह रही है कि सावन की तबीयत खराब है। वहीं सावन उससे बात भी नहीं कर रहा है। इस शिकायत पर के आधार पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है।

