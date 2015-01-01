पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सब्जी मंडी में सफाई न होने से बारिश के बाद हालात बदतर

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
इंडस्ट्री एरिया स्थित सब्जी मंडी में हालात नहीं सुधर रहे। यहां पर बारिश के बाद हालात और भी बदतर हो गए हैं, क्योंकि समय पर गंदगी का उठान नहीं हो पाया और अब वह बारिश के बाद कीचड़ हाे गया। इससे सब्जी बेचने आए किसानों को और खरीदने वाले व्यापारियों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ी। कई वाहन चालक को कीचड़ के बीच गिर गए।

वहीं आढ़तियों को भी अपनी दुकान तक जाने में परेशान उठानी पड़ी। उनकी मांग है कि इस पर मार्केट कमेटी अधिकारी ध्यान दें। वहीं सफाई ठेकेदार पर कार्यवाही की जाए। सब्जी लेने मंडी में पहुंचे कैंप निवासी नरेश गोगिया, बैंक कॉलोनी निवासी राजीव कुमार और सुभाष ने कहा कि सब्जी मंडी में वे सब्जी लेने आते हैं। बारिश के बाद यहां पर हालत बेहद खराब हैं। पूरी मंडी में कीचड़ है। उधर, मार्केट कमेटी सचिव मोहित बेरी का कहना है कि सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार कराया जाएगा। बारिश की वजह से दिक्कत आई है।

वेद व्यास सरोवर समिति पर कम पैसों की रसीद देने की शिकायत एसडीएम से की

कस्बा निवासी नरेश कुमार गर्ग ने श्री खेड़ा मंदिर व्यास सरोवर कल्याण समिति के पदाधिकारियों पर अधिक पैसे लेकर कम पैसों की रसीद देने का आरोप लगाया है। इस संबंध में उन्होंने एसडीएम बिलासपुर को शिकायत देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। शिकायत में गर्ग ने कहा कि उन्होंने पिछले दिनों एक निजी कार्यक्रम के लिए वेद व्यास लंगर हाल बुक किया था। जिसके लिए उसने श्री खेड़ा मंदिर व्यास सरोवर कल्याण समिति के सदस्य राकेश बेदी से संपर्क किया। उसने समिति सदस्य रमन धमीजा को 4100 रुपए देकर हाल बुक कर लिया।

उस समय समिति की तरफ से उन्हें कोई रसीद नही दी गई। कार्यक्रम संपन्न हो जाने पर उसने पैसों की रसीद की मांग की तो आरोप है कि पहले तो समिति सदस्यों ने रसीद देने मे आनाकानी की। बाद में समिति सदस्यों ने उसके भाई महिंद्र पाल गर्ग के नाम पर 2 हजार रुपए की रसीद काट कर दी। नरेश गर्ग ने उनसे अधिक पैसे लेकर कम पैसों की रसीद देने बाबत बात करनी चाही तो समिति सदस्यों ने उसके साथ सही व्यवहार नहीं किया। समिति पर 2100 रुपए का गबन करने व उसके साथ बदतमीजी करने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने समिति सदस्यों के खिलाफ उचित कानूनी कार्रवाई करने की गुहार लगाई है। उनका कहना है कि उक्त लंगर हाल पंचायत की जमीन पर सरकार व कस्बावासियों के सहयोग से बनाया गया है।

