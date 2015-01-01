पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी का मामला:ठग ने खुद को फौजी बता क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करने की बात कह खाते से निकाले 98,985 हजार रुपए

यमुनानगरएक घंटा पहले
एक महिला के खाते से ठग ने फौजी बनकर 98 हजार 985 रुपए निकाल लिए। आरोपी ने खुद को फौजी दिखाने के लिए आईकार्ड और कैंटीन कार्ड तक शिकायतकर्ता के पास भेजा। इससे उसकाे उसपर विश्वास हो गया।

इसके बाद ठग ने ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करने के नाम पर क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करने को कहा। इसके बाद खाते से पैसे निकाल लिए। पीड़िता ने शिकायत पुलिस को दी। जिस पर पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

चिट्टा मंदिर रोड शर्मा क्लीनिक निवासी शिवा शर्मा ने ओएलएक्स पर मशीन बेचने का विज्ञापन दिया था। जिसे खरीदने के लिए उनके पास अजयपाल नाम के व्यक्ति ने संपर्क किया। उसने खुद को आर्मी से बताया और आधार कार्ड और कैंटीन कार्ड की फोटोकॉपी प्रूफ के तौर पर भेजी। मशीन खरीदने के लिए उसने ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करने की बात कही। पहले 5 रुपए खाते में भेजे। फिर उसने सोशल मीडिया पर क्यूआर कोड भेजकर स्कैन करने के लिए कहा। कई क्यूआर कोड भेजे। उनके स्कैन करते ही उनके एसबीआई के खाते से 98,985 रुपए कट गए।

जब मोबाइल पर पैसे कटने के मैसेज आने लगे, तो आरोपी से बात की, तो उसने पैसे वापस भेजने का आश्वासन दिया। अब वह न तो कॉल रिसीव कर रहा है और न ही पैसे वापस भेज रहा है। इस शिकायत पर शहर यमुनानगर पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है।

