पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपराध:महिला ने जिस युवक के लिए पति काे पंचायती तलाक दिया, अब उस पर शादी का झांसा दे रेप का आराेप, केस

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

22 साल से शादीशुदा एक महिला को प्रेम जाल में फंसाकर व्यक्ति कई साल तक उसके साथ रेप करता रहा। इतना ही नहीं उसने महिला को शादी का झांसा दिया और अपने पति को तलाक देने के लिए मना लिया। महिला ने अपने पति को पंचायती तलाक दे दिया। इसके बाद वह अपने प्रेमी के साथ पत्नी की तरह रहने लग गई। लेकिन आरोपी ने शादी नहीं की।

इस पर परेशान होकर पीड़िता ने एसपी को शिकायत दी थी, कार्रवाई न हाेने पर पीड़िता ने दोबारा शिकायत दी तो इस मामले में केस दर्ज किया गया। यूपी निवासी महिला ने शिकायत दी है कि वह अपने पति के साथ पांसरा में रहने लग गई थी। यहां पर पड़ाेस में सुरेंद्र रहता है। जिस फैक्टरी में वह काम करती थी, वहीं सुरेंद्र भी काम करता था। इस दौरान उसकी सुरेंद्र से जान पहचान हो गई। वह उसके घर पर आने लग गया। उसने उसे अपने प्रेम जाल में फंसा लिया। उसके साथ रेप किया। इस दौरान वह उसे शादी का झांसा देने लगा।

उसने उसे कहा कि वह अपने पति को तलाक दे दे। उसने उसके झांसे में आकर अपने पति को तलाक दे दिया। इसके बाद वह सुरेंद्र के साथ रहने लग गई। वह उसे अपनी रिश्तेदारी में भी लेकर गया। उसके साथ संबंध बनाए तो वह गर्भवती हो गई। उसने जेपी अस्पताल में ले जाकर उसका गर्भपात करा दिया । लेकिन उसने उससे शादी नहीं की। कुछ दिन बाद वह फिर से गर्भवती हो गई और बीमार हो गई। सुरेंद्र उसे पांसरा में ही एक क्लीनिक पर ले गया।

वहां उसे बुखार की दवाई के बहाने गर्भपात की दवाई दे दी। इसमें उसका गर्भपात हो गया। इसके बाद उसने उससे शादी करने से मना कर दिया। उसने शिकायत पुलिस को दी तो पुलिस ने बिना जांच और कार्रवाई किए ही शिकायत बंद कर दी। अब दोबारा शिकायत दी। सदर एसएचओ सुभाष चंद का कहना है कि शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें