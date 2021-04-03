पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Ambala
  Yamunanagar
  • Third Party Inspection, Which Took Place In January 5 To 7, Radaur NAPA Came In ODF ++, Yamunanagar Jagadhri Corporation Remained Intact For The Second Time

शहर ओडीएफ से आगे निकला, मिला ++ सर्टिफिकेट:5 से 7 जनवरी में हुआ थर्ड पार्टी इंस्पेक्शन, रादौर नपा ओडीएफ ++ में आया तो यमुनानगर-जगाधरी निगम दूसरी बार रहा बरकरार

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब चैलेंज- टॉयलेट साफ रखना जिम्मेदारी

यमुनानगर-जगाधरी नगर निगम ओडीएफ (खुले में शौचमुक्त) में दोबारा प्लस प्लस सर्टीफिकेट पाने में कामयाब रहा। वहीं रादौर नपा ने भी ओडीएफ की रेस में आगे बढ़ प्लस प्लस सर्टिफिकेट पा लिया। शहरी एवं आवास विकास मंत्रालय से जारी ओडीएफ++ सर्टीफिकेट के लिए प्रदेश की नौ यूएलबी में ये दोनों शामिल हैं। यहां पांच से सात जनवरी के बीच थर्ड पार्टी इंस्पेक्शन किया गया था जिसके बाद अब सूची जारी हुई।

यमुनानगर-जगाधरी ननि में थर्ड पार्टी इंस्पेक्शन के लिए आई टीम ने गुपचुप तरीके से शहर में स्लम, काॅमर्शियल, रेसिडेंशियल, रोड-स्ट्रीट्स जैसी कुल 32 साइट पर निरीक्षण किया जिनमें दस शौचालय का निरीक्षण कर जारी रिपोर्ट में छह शौचालयों को साफ व चार को उत्तम बताया है।

नगर निगम यमुनानगर को ओडीएफ प्लस-प्लस घोषित किया है। ये मुकाम नगर निगम में टीम वर्क से हासिल हुआ। इसे बरकरार रखेंगे और स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में भी शहर की रैंकिंग सुधार के लिए हर संभव प्रयास होंगे।

धर्मवीर सिंह, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम

शहर को स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहे हैं। पिछले साल सर्वेक्षण में शहर 147वां स्थान पर रहा। जबकि बार टॉप-10 में लाने का टारगेट है।
मदन चौहान, मेयर, नगर निगम।

जानिए... कितनी हैं श्रेणियां और कैसे किया गया कैटेगेराइज

1. ओडीएफ : ओडीएफ दर्जे के लिए आवश्यक है कि किसी भी दिन एक भी व्यक्ति खुले में शौच करता हुआ न पाया जाए व हर व्यक्ति की पहुंच के में घर में अथवा सामुदायिक या सार्वजनिक शौचालय हो।

2. ओडीएफ+ : ओडीएफ की सभी शर्तों के अलावा सभी सामुदायिक व सार्वजनिक शौचालय क्रियाशील और कुशल रख-रखाव हो। सार्वजनिक स्थलों के निकट शौचालय, जनसंख्या के अनुपात में शौचालय।

3. ओडीएफ++ : दर्जे के लिए ओडीएफ+ की शर्तें रही हों। वहीं सीवेज के सुरक्षित व कुशल प्रबंधन और निस्तारण की व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। सीवरेज खुले स्थानों या जल निकायों में बिना उपचार के नहीं डाला जाए।

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण रैंकिंग सुधार में मिलेगी मदद

ओडीएफ प्लस प्लस सर्टिफिकेट मिलने पर शहर की स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में रैंकिंग सुधार में मदद मिल सकेगी क्योंकि सर्वे में ओडीएफ भी एक अहम बिंदू हैं, जिसमें पूरे नंबर मिलने पर रैंक में सुधार होगा।

थर्ड पार्टी इंस्पेक्शन में कमी पर प्लस प्लस का तमगा छिन भी सकता है

चुनौती- जिन स्थानों पर खुले में शौच करते थे, वहीं पर टॉयलेट तो बनाए गए लेकिन कई जगह सफाई का प्रबंध नहीं है। कई जगह ताले लगे रहते हैं तो कहीं दरवाजे टूटे व अंदर गंदगी का आलम रहता है जिसे देख आसपास बस्ती के लोग खुले में शौच न जाएं, इसके लिए टॉयलेट की व्यवस्था सुधार की जरूरत है तभी ओडीएफ प्लस प्लस सर्टीफिकेट बरकरार रह सकेगा क्योंकि हर छह माह बाद थर्ड पार्टी इंस्पेक्शन होती है, जिसमें कमी पर प्लस प्लस का तमगा छिन भी सकता है।

