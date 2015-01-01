पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शुगर मिल में पिराई शुरू:इस बार 160 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की पिराई होगी, किसानों को मास्क लगाकर आना होगा

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरस्वती शुगर मिल में मंगलवार से गन्ने की पिराई शुरू हो गई। पिराई सीजन का शुभारंभ शुगर मिल के मुख्य संचालन अधिकारी एसके सचदेवा, सीनियर वाइस प्रेजिडेंट (टेक्निकल) मनोज वर्मा, सीनियर वाइस प्रेजीडेंट केन डीपी सिंह, जीएम केके चौधरी ने किया। मिल में सबसे पहले गांव अलाहर निवासी बीर सिंह, सतीश कुमार और गन्ना क्रय केंद्र कूलपुर से ड्राइवर नायब सिंह गन्ना लेकर पहुंचे। उन्हें सम्मानित किया गया। मिल के मुख्य संचालन अधिकारी एसके सचदेवा ने बताया कि इस बार गन्ना पिराई का लक्ष्य 160 लाख क्विंटल रखा है जबकि गत सीजन में 164 लाख क्विंटल गन्ने की पिराई की गई थी। गन्ना विभाग की तरफ से सीनियर वाइस प्रेजीडेंट केन डीपी सिंह ने कहा कि इस वर्ष मिल गेट के अलावा 42 क्रय केंद्र पर गन्ने की खरीद की व्यवस्था की गई है।

लेबर की समस्या देखते हुए सरस्वती शुगर मिल द्वारा 32 केन लोडर गन्ना क्रय केंद्रों पर गन्ना लोड करने के लिए लगाए गए हैं ताकि गन्ना लोडिंग का कार्य सुचारू रूप से चलता रहे। किसान अपना गन्ना निर्धारित हाड़ा और पर्ची पर अंकित तारीख के अनुसार ही मिल में लेकर आएं। अपनी ट्राॅली पर मिल द्वारा जारी किया गया नंबर अवश्य लिखवा लें। पर्ची वितरण कार्य को सीजन 2020-21 के लिए पूर्णतः पारदर्शी बना दिया गया है। पर्ची वितरण के लिए एडवांस कैलेंडरिंग भी की गई है।

मिल से गन्ने की पर्ची जारी होते ही पर्ची का नंबर व गन्ना किस्म की सूचना तुरंत किसानों को भेजने के लिए सेवा जारी है। इसके साथ-साथ सभी किसान बांडिंग की मात्रा के अनुरूप गन्ने की आपूर्ति करना भी सुनिश्चित करें। गन्ना लेकर आने वाले किसान के लिए मास्क लगाना जरूरी है। मौके पर मिल अधिकारी राजेंद्र कौशिक, नायब सिंह, बलवान सिंह, अनूप नरवाल, अश्वनी आर्य, मोनी शर्मा, अनिल डोगरा व अन्य सभी स्टाफ सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

एथेनॉल यूनिट अगले साल शुरू होने की उम्मीद
मिल पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि मिल में एथेनॉल यूनिट लगाई जा रही है जिस पर करीब 200 करोड़ रुपए का खर्च आ रहा है। इस पर काम चल रहा है। उम्मीद है कि यह अगले साल अप्रैल-मई में उत्पादन करना शुरू कर देगी। इसके शुरू होने से एरिया में विकास के विकल्प खुलेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें