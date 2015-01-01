पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:खुले में सेफ्टी टैंक खाली करने वालों पर लगेगा 25 हजार जुर्माना, निगम टीमों ने पकड़े दो मामले

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
खुले में सेफ्टी टैंक खाली करने वालों के खिलाफ नगर निगम ने अभियान चलाया। इसमें जो भी खुले में सेफ्टी टैंक खाली करता मिला, उस पर नगर निगम जुर्माने की कार्रवाई करेगा। मौके से टैंकर जब्त किए टैंकर को 25 हजार जुर्माना अदा करने पर ही छोड़ा जाएगा। इसी के तहत मंगलवार को सीएसआई अनिल नैन के नेतृत्व में नगर निगम की टीम ने दो स्थानों से खुले में टैंकर खाली कर जा रहे दो सेफ्टी टैंकरों को जब्त किया।

दोनों सेफ्टी टैंकरों के रजिस्ट्रेशन की समय अवधि खत्म हो चुकी थी। अनिल नैन ने बताया कि नगर निगम आयुक्त धर्मवीर सिंह व कार्यकारी अधिकारी अरुण कुमार भार्गव के निर्देशों पर खुले में सेफ्टी टैंकर खाली करने वालों के खिलाफ अभियान शुरू किया है। उनके नेतृत्व में गठित टीम में सभी सफाई निरीक्षक शामिल हैं।

मंगलवार दोपहर में सूचना मिली कि एक व्यक्ति ससोली एरिया में खुले में सेफ्टी टैंकर खाली कर मॉडल टाउन की ओर आ रहा है। वे कन्हैया साहिब चौक पहुंचे, जहां कुछ देर बाद सेफ्टी टैंकर आता दिखाई दिया। पुलिस की मदद से उसे रुकवाकर जब्त कर लिया। टैंकर चालक से पूछताछ की तो उसने ससोली एरिया में खुले में सेफ्टी टैंकर खाली करने की बात बताई। जांच के दौरान टैंकर में जीपीएस सिस्टम नहीं था। उसके ‌रजिस्ट्रेशन की समय अवधि भी खत्म हो चुकी थी तुरंत टैंकर को जब्त कर नगर निगम स्टोर में खड़ा कर दिया गया जिसे 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना देने पर ही छोड़ा जाएगा।

सरोजनी कॉलोनी के पास से खुले में खाली कर आ रहे सेफ्टी टैंकर को जब्त किया। अनिल नैन ने सेफ्टी टैंकर मालिकों को निर्देश दिए कि खुले में सेफ्टी टैंकर खाली न करें। टैंकर केवल एसटीपी में ही खाली करें। जिन सेफ्टी टैंकर संचालकों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कराया है, वे तुरंत नगर निगम कार्यालय से रजिस्ट्रेशन कर प्रमाण पत्र लें। भविष्य में कोई बिना प्रमाण पत्र के सेफ्टी टैंक का इस्तेमाल करते पाया तो उस पर विभागीय कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

