iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
मिशन एडमिशन:ओपन मेरिट में जिनका आया नंबर, उनको कॉलेज में वेरिफाई कराने होंगे डाॅक्यूमेंट, अब 2 नवंबर तक रोज लगेगी मेरिट लिस्ट

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कॉलेजों में स्नातक कोर्सों में दाखिले के रजिस्ट्रेशन को लेकर ओपन लिस्ट जारी हो गई। वीरवार को भी लिस्ट लगाई गई। इस लिस्ट के मुताबिक जिन स्टूडेंट का नंबर आएगा, उनको अब कॉलेज में पहुंचकर ही डॉक्यूमेंट चेक कराने होंगे। इसके बाद ही वह मौके पर ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करानी होगी। कॉलेज में मेरिट लिस्ट 2 नवंबर तक हर दिन जितने स्टूडेंट्स पहुंचंगे, उनकी लिस्ट तैयार की जाएगी।

प्रिंसिपल डॉ. एचएस कंग का कहना है कि उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग की गाइडलाइन अनुसार ही एडमिशन हो रहे हैं। रोजाना की मेरिट भी कैटेगरी अनुसार जारी की जाएगी। बता दें कि ओपन काउंसलिंग के लिए 26 तक का समय था जिसके तहत ओपन लिस्ट जारी हो रही है। पोर्टल पर भी लिस्ट अपलोड की गई। ये लिस्ट कॉलेज के पोर्टल से देख सकते हैं। अब इसमें जिन स्टूडेंट्स का नाम आएगा, उनकाे डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के लिए व योग्यता जांच को लेकर कॉलेज में उपस्थित होना है। ये क्रम 2 नवंबर तक जारी रहेगा।

इसमें सरकारी कॉलेज में जिनका नाम आएगा, उनकाे फीस ऑनलाइन ही स्वयं के पोर्टल के माध्यम से जमा करानी है जबकि एडिड व सेल्फ फाइनेंस कॉलेज के स्टूडेंट्स ऑफलाइन का प्रयोग कर सकते हैं। ओपन मेरिट लिस्ट कैटेगरी के अनुसार ही तैयार होगी। इसके बाद जो भी मेरिट लिस्ट तैयार होगी, वह भी कैटेगरी अनुसार रहेगी।

ये भी दिया विकल्प

इस ओपन मेरिट काउंसलिंग में सीटें रिक्त रहने की स्थिति में और कॉलेजों में स्टूडेंट दाखिले के लिए पहुंच रहे हो तो संबंधित कॉलेज 3 नवंबर को अपने स्तर पर हायर एजुकेशन विभाग को फिर से पोर्टल ओपन करने की अपील कर सकते हैं।

इनकी बढ़ाई फीस जमा करने की तिथि
कॉलेजों में यूजी, पीजी कोर्स के दूसरे और तीसरे वर्ष की फीस जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि को डायरेक्टर जरनल हायर एजुकेशन की ओर से बढ़ाया गया है। अब ये तिथि 5 नवंबर कर दी गई है। एडिड व सेल्फ फाइनेंस कॉलेजों में यूजी व पीजी कोर्स दोनों सेमेस्टर की फीस भरने की अंतिम तिथि 31 से बढ़ाकर 5 नवंबर तक कर दी गई है। इसमें स्टूडेंट ऑफलाइन फीस भर सकेंगे लेकिन उनको चालान जनरेट करना होगा। सरकारी कॉलेज के यूजी व पीजी के दूसरे सेमेस्टर की फीस भरने का समय भी 5 नवंबर तक है। पहले शेड्यूल में वीरवार तक का समय दिया गया था। इसके अलावा सरकारी कॉलेज के यूजी व पीजी के दूसरे सेमेस्टर की फीस भरने का समय भी 5 नवंबर कर दिया गया। तीसरे सेमेस्टर की फीस 29 की बजाए एक से शुरू होकर 5 नवंबर तक जारी रहेगी। पहले ये तिथि 31 अक्टूबर तक थी।

