शिक्षा:सवालों के जवाबों का हल जानने के लिए 16 से कॉलेज जा सकेंगे स्टूडेंट्स, अभी ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई रहेगी जारी

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
महाविद्यालयों में 16 नवंबर से स्टूडेंट्स उन सवालों के जवाब लेने जा सकेंगे जो वह ऑनलाइन समझ नहीं पाए हैं। इसे लेकर शेड्यूल जारी किया जाएगा। किस समय किस क्लास का स्टूडेंट प्रोफेसर से मिल सकता है। हायर एजुकेशन की ओर से ऑनलाइन क्लास शुरू की गई है। फिर भी अगर किसी स्टूडेंट्स को समझ नहीं आ रहा है ताे दीपावली के दो दिन बाद कॉलेज जा सकता है।

प्रिंसिपल डॉ. एचएस कंग का कहना है कि ऑनलाइन क्लासिस शुरू हो चुकी हैं। उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देशानुसार 16 नवंबर से कॉलेज परामर्श के लिए आ सकते हैं। इसी दिन गाइडलाइन की जाएगी। उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने स्टेंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम के दिशा-निर्देशानुसार 16 नवंबर से सरकारी, एडिड, सेल्फ फाइनेंस कॉलेजों को खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। इन सभी संस्थानों में शैक्षणिक स्टाफ उपस्थित रहेगा। अगर किसी स्टूडेंट को अपनी पढ़ाई संबंधी कोई दिक्कत है या समस्या आ रही है।

ऑनलाइन समस्या का समाधान नहीं मिल रहा है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व कोविड-19 नियमों को ध्यान में रखकर कॉलेज या विवि आ सकता है। अपनी शंका का समाधान ले सकता है। सीएम ने भी ट्वीट से जानकारी शेयर की है। बताया गया है कि संस्थानों में शैक्षणिक स्टाफ रहेगा। किसी स्टूडेंट को पढ़ाई संबंधित समस्या का समाधान ऑनलाइन कक्षा के माध्यम से नहीं मिल रहा है। वह सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखकर कॉलेज आ सकते हैं।

स्टूडेंट पंकज का कहना है कि बीएससी प्रथम वर्ष में है इसलिए कॉलेज आकर पढ़ाई करना बेहतर होगा। भले ही मुझे एक घंटे का समय मिले लेकिन सामने बैठकर टीचर से सवालों के जवाब ले सकेगा। उसकी तरह और भी स्टूडेंट्स हैं जो घर पर ठीक पढ़ाई नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। उनको भी इससे राहत मिलने की उम्मीद है।

उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग का अच्छा फैसला: रमेश कुमार
प्राध्यापक रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग ने अच्छा फैसला लिया है। इससे उनको परेशानी नहीं होगी। पढ़ाई को लेकर समय भी बचेगा। सात माह से कॉलेज बंद हैं। अब स्टाफ मौजूद रहने के निर्देश जारी हुए हैं। स्टूडेंट कॉलेज जाकर जानकारी ले सकेंगे। ऑनलाइन कई बार स्टूडेंट समझ नहीं पाते हैं। जब सामने टीचर मौजूद होगा ताे बेहतर पढ़ाई करा सकता है। फोन पर सारी बात नहीं की जा सकती है। जिन स्टूडेंट्स के प्रेक्टिकल होते हैं, उसकी पढ़ाई आसान हो जाएगी, क्योंकि प्रेक्टिकल के लिए कॉलेज आना है जरूरी। स्टूडेंट्स हित मेंं है।

