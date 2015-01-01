पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:बिहार से आए चावल के ट्रक पकड़े जाने पर ट्रांसपोर्टर ने राइस मिलर को पीटा

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
बिहार से जगाधरी पहुंचे परमल चावल से भरे ट्रक पुलिस ने पकड़ लिए। इस पर ट्रांसपोर्ट और राइस मिल संचालक में विवाद हो गया। ट्रांसपोर्टर इस बात की शिकायत लेकर शिव शंकर राइस मिल में पहुंचा कि ट्रक अब तक थाने में क्यों हैं। वहां पर राइस मिल संचालक और ट्रांसपोर्टर में विवाद हो गया। राइस मिलर का आरोप है कि ट्रांसपोर्टर ने उस पर रॉड से हमला कर दिया।

बाद में ट्रांसपोर्टर वहां से धमकी देकर चले गए। इसकी शिकायत राइस मिल संचालक पीयूष ने शहर जगाधरी थाने में दी। जिस पर पुलिस ने दो अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ धारा-323, 452, 506 और 34 में केस दर्ज कर लिया है। जांच अधिकारी मनसा राम ने बताया कि अभी तक की जांच में यही सामने आया है कि जो चावल की लोड गाड़ियां पकड़ी गई हैं उससे खफा होकर ट्रांसपोर्टर मिल संचालक के पास पहुंचे थे। वहां पर विवाद हो गया। राइस मिलर ने जो शिकायत दी है उस पर केस दर्ज किया गया है।

पुलिस ने बिहार से चावल मंगवाने के मामले में ओम राइस मिल संचालक पर केस दर्ज किया है। जबकि शिव राइस मिल के यहां पर स्टॉक पूरा मिलने पर उन पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। हालांकि बिहार से ट्रक उनके यहां पर भी माल लेकर आए थे।

पुलिस ने एक राइस मिल पर केस दर्ज किए चार दिन हो गए हैं, लेकिन इसके आगे जांच नहीं बढ़ी। बीच में ट्रक चालक और परिचालक फंसे हैं। वे उसी दिन से थाने में हैं। पहले तो उन्हें थाने से बाहर जाने नहीं दिया जा रहा था, लेकिन अब उन्हें छोड़ तो दिया है, लेकिन गाड़ियां वहीं पर है। इससे उन्हें भी मजबूरी में वहीं पर रहना पड़ रहा है।

राइस मिल एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी राइस मिल संचालक पर केस दर्ज होने से खफा हैं। वे पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई को गलत बता रहे हैं। इसको लेकर उन्होंने डीसी और एसपी से मुलाकात की। लेकिन बात बनती नहीं दिख रही। वे चाहते हैं कि एफआईआर कैंसिल हो। लेकिन पुलिस ऐसा करने से हाथ खड़ी कर चुकी है। क्योंकि केस सीआईडी के एक सीनियर अधिकारी के निर्देश पर हुआ है। उधर, इस मामले में केस दर्ज कराने वाले डीएफएससी विभाग के अधिकारी भी पीछे हटते दिख रहे हैं।

