कार्रवाई:करेहड़ा खुर्द में यूरिया का गोदाम सील, कृषि अधिकारी कहते रहे लाइसेंस पर चल रहा, लेकिन चार घंटे तक कोई पेश नहीं कर पाया

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
यमुनानगर|यूरिया के गोदाम पर रेड के दौरान मोबाइल पर गोदाम मालिक का लाइसेंस चेक करते अधिकारी।

सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने करेहड़ा खुर्द गांव में यूरिया खाद का गोदाम(किसान सेवा सेंटर) पकड़ा है। मौके पर पहुंचे कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी गाेदाम काे वैध बताते रहे। कहते रहे कि गोदाम संचालक पर लाइसेंस है। गोदाम मालिक लाइसेंस पेश करने नहीं आया, लेकिन अधिकारी खुद ही लाइसेंस पेश करने के लिए जोड़-तोड़ करते देखे गए। अपने ऑफिस से सोशल मीडिया एप पर लाइसेंस की कॉपी मंगवाते रहे। वहां से एक एफिडेविट आया।

उस पर किसी के साइन नहीं थे जिस पर सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने सवाल उठा दिए। इसके बाद दो गोदाम चलाने वाले फोन पर लाइसेंस लेकर आने की बात कहते रहे, लेकिन तीन बजे तक कोई नहीं आया। इसके बाद टीम ने गोदाम को सील कर दिया। लाइसेंस पेश न कर पाने से कहीं न कहीं यह सवाल उठ रहा है कि यहां यूरिया का अवैध धंधा तो नहीं चल रहा था, लेकिन यह पुलिस और कृषि विभाग की जांच से ही पूरी तरह से क्लियर होगा कि यहां पर वैध या फिर अवैध यूरिया बेचा जा रहा था। कृषि विभाग के अधिकारी गोदाम मालिक पर लाइसेंस होने का हवाला देते रहे।

कोई स्टॉक रजिस्टर नहीं मिला, दो गाड़ियों में लोड मिला यूरिया| करेहड़ा खुर्द में जहां सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने रेड की है, वह गोदाम कुछ समय पहले ही बना है। वहां टीम काे रेड के दाैरान 43 कट्टे आईपीएल यूरिया, एक कट्‌टा श्रीराम यूरिया और करीब एक हजार से 1200 कट्टे उज्जवला यूरिया के मिले हैं। उज्जवला यूरिया के कट्टों की गिनती नहीं की गई। वहीं वहां से कोई स्टॉक रजिस्ट्री नहीं मिला लेकिन एक रजिस्टर जरूर मिला है, जिसमें रफ डिटेल यूरिया आने और ले जाने की लिखी गई है।

वहीं, दो पिकअप गाड़ियां यूरिया से लोड खड़ी मिली हैं जिनमें कोई बिल नहीं मिला। वहीं न ही वहां से कोई लाइसेंस मिला और उसका कोई मालिक भी सामने नहीं आया। इमरान नाम का व्यक्ति फरार हुआ, गुलजार फोन करता रहा| सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने जब रेड की तो वहां पर एक व्यक्ति था। उसने अपना नाम इमरान बताया, लेकिन मौका लगते ही वह वहां से फरार हो गया। इसके बाद टीम में शामिल अधिकारियों के पास फोन आने शुरू हो गए। कुछ फोन करने वाले कह रहे थे कि उनके पास लाइसेंस है और वे लाइसेंस पेश कर देंगे।

कई फोन गुलजार नाम के व्यक्ति ने किए, लेकिन न तो कोई मौके पर आया और न ही लाइसेंस पेश किया गया। इस दौरान कृषि विभाग की टीम भी कार्रवाई करने के मूड में नहीं दिखी। सुबह 11 बजे रेड की गई और तीन बजे तक लाइसेंस पेश करने का इंतजार किया गया जिससे अंत में गोदाम सील करना पड़ा।

डीडीए बोले-लाइसेंस है, गोदाम की एप्लीकेशन आई हुई है| कृषि उपनिदेशक डॉ. सुरेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने जिस गोदाम पर रेड की है उसके मालिक पर खाद का लाइसेंस है। उन्होंने गोदाम नया बनाया है। इसके लिए उन्होंने एप्लीकेशन दी हुई है। इसकी नवंबर में फीस भी भरी हुई है।

