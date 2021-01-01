पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत का जिम्मेदार मन्नी, 50 हजार नहीं लौटाए:पति की मौत के 3 माह बाद पत्नी को सफाई करते हुए मिला सुसाइड नोट

यमुनानगर3 घंटे पहले
व्यक्ति की मौत के तीन माह बाद सदर जगाधरी पुलिस ने आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का केस दर्ज किया है। जिस पति के सुसाइड करने की वजह के सवाल उसकी पत्नी के दिमाग में दिनरात रहते थे, उसका जवाब घर में सफाई करते समय मिले एक पत्र ने दे दिया क्योंकि उसमें सुसाइड की वजह साफ-साफ लिखी है। व्यक्ति ने 50 हजार रुपए के चक्कर में सुसाइड किया था क्योंकि उसने किसी से उधार लेकर आगे अपने जानकार को 50 हजार दिए थे।

जिसे दिए थे, वह वापस नहीं कर रहा था और जिससे लिए थे, वे लगातार वापस करने का दबाव बना रहा था। महिला ने इसे लेकर शिकायत पुलिस को दी जिस पर अब पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है। हालांकि अभी इस मामले में सुसाइड नोट की जांच और अन्य पहलुओं पर पुलिस जांच करेगी तभी पूरा मामला क्लियर होगा।

गांव खारवन निवासी सोनिया की शिकायत पर सदर जगाधरी पुलिस ने मन्नी रावल के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का केस दर्ज किया है। महिला ने शिकायत दी है कि 19 सितंबर को उसके पति पवन कुमार की अचानक तबीयत खराब हो गई थी। वे उन्हें अस्पताल लेकर गए। वहां उसके पति की मौत हो गई थी। तब पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर उन्हें सौंप दिया था।

28 दिसंबर को वह घर की सफाई कर रही थी। इसी दौरान घर से उसके एक सुसाइड नोट मिला जोकि उसके पति ने लिखा हुआ था। उसमें लिखा था कि उसे मन्नी रावल से 50 हजार रुपए लेने हैं। वह देने से इंकार कर रहा है। उलटा उसे ही धमकी देता है।

वह उससे बहुत परेशान है। उसने अब मरने की सोची है। उसने जिससे पैसे लेकर मन्नी को दिए थे, अब वह उससे पैसे मांगता है। पैसे उसके पास नहीं हैं। उसकी मौत का जिम्मेदार मन्नी है। महिला ने शिकायत में बताया कि वह इसके बाद मन्नी के घर गई। उसने पूरी बात बताई। मन्नी उसे ही धमकी देने लगा।

