पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुसाइड:पत्नी ने करवाचौथ के लिए चूड़ा सजाकर रखा हुआ था, पति से विवाद के बाद फंदा लगाकर दी जान

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यमुनानगर| प्रीति के कमरे रहा रखा चूड़ा।

पांच माह पहले शादी करने वाली यूपी के गोंडा निवासी 19 साल की प्रीति का शव छत पर लगे पंखे के कुंड पर फंदे पर लटका मिला। वह अपने पति रामू के साथ यमुनानगर की कीर्ति नगर कॉलोनी में रह रही थी। अभी तक की जांच में सामने आ रहा है कि उसने सुसाइड किया है। हालांकि उसके पास से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला। पुलिस को प्रीति के मायके वालों के आने का इंतजार है।

उधर, बताया जा रहा है कि प्रीति मायके जाने की जिद कर रही थी इस बात को लेकर भी दोनों के बीच विवाद हुआ था। उसका पति अक्सर शराब पीकर घर आता था। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम रूम में रखवा दिया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि प्रीति के मायके वाले जो भी बयान देंगे, उसके आधार पर इसमें कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

भाई रात को उसके पास आ गया था, पत्नी से हुआ था विवाद

रामू के भाई ने बताया कि उसका भाई रिक्शा चलाता है। रात को उसका अपनी पत्नी के साथ विवाद हुआ और वह उसके पास लालद्वारा कॉलोनी में आ गया। सुबह वह अपना मोबाइल लेने के लिए कमरे पर आया तो पता चला कि उसकी पत्नी प्रीति फंदे पर लटकी है। किसी तरह से दरवाजा खोला और प्रीति को तुरंत अस्पताल लेकर गए। सिविल अस्पताल के डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। उसके भाई का कहना है कि उसके भाई की जुलाई में प्रीति के साथ शादी हुई थी। दोनों खुशी से रह रहे थे।

करवाचौथ पर सजने संवरने के लिए लेकर आई थी सामान

घटना के बाद जब पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो वहां प्रीति ने करवा चौथ पर सजने संवरने के लिए सामान रखा हुआ था। चूड़ा पैकिंग में ही रखा हुआ था। दोनों का पहला करवा चौथ था। वहीं रामू के चाचा बबलू का कहना है कि जब रामू को पत्नी को मौत का पता लगा, तो वह नहर की ओर भाग गया और जान देने की कोशिश की। उसे लोगों ने पकड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें