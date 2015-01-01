पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यमुनानगर:पत्नी अपने परिजनों के साथ गई, पति दो माह की बेटी लेकर एसपी ऑफिस पहुंचा, बोला- मुझे मेरी पत्नी दिलाएं

यमुनानगर4 घंटे पहले
लवमैरिज की पहली सालगिरह से चंद दिन पहले युवती अपने मायके वालों के साथ चली गई जबकि उसने करीब एक साल पहले घरवालों के खिलाफ जाकर शादी रचाई थी। अब वह उन्हीं के साथ अपने पति और दो माह की बच्ची को छोड़कर चली गई। पति दो माह की बच्ची को लेकर एसपी ऑफिस और जगाधरी थाने पहुंचा। वहां उसने कहा कि उसे उसकी पत्नी दिलाई जाए। पुलिस ने शिकायत पर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

गांव गढ़ी मुंडो निवासी मनीष ने एसपी को शिकायत दी है कि उसने 15 नवंबर 2019 को प्रीति से लव मैरिज की थी। शादी के बाद उनके पास बेटी हुई जोकि दो माह की है। उसकी पत्नी को उसके मायके वाले यह कहकर ले गए कि उसे सरकारी नौकरी लगवाएंगे। इसके बाद उसकी पत्नी का कुछ पता नहीं है। उसका मोबाइल भी बंद आ रहा है। उसका कहना है कि बेटी रातभर मां के बिना रोती रही। वह चाहता है कि पुलिस उसे उसकी पत्नी दिलाए। बताया जा रहा है कि लड़की ने एक शिकायत रामपुरा चौकी में दी है।

प्रोडक्ट बेचते समय हुई थी मुलाकात, फिर प्यार और शादी की थी

मनीष ने बताया कि प्रीति के साथ उसकी पहली मुलाकात मॉडल टाउन में हुई थी। वह मेडिसिन के प्रोडक्ट सेल कर रही थी। वहां दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को अपना नंबर दिया और फिर बातें होने लगी। दोनों एक-दूसरे से प्यार करने लगे और दोनों ने शादी कर ली थी।

शादी के समय लड़की का लिखा पत्र

मैंने मनीष के साथ अपनी मर्जी से शादी की है। मैं मनीष से प्यार करती हूं। मैं उसके साथ बहुत खुश हूं। मनीष बहुत अच्छा लड़का है। मुझे सिर्फ मेरा मनीष चाहिए। आप मुझे उसके साथ रहने दो। मेरे पास बहुत सबूत हैं कि हम दोनों खुश हैं। मेरे पास शादी से पहले की फोटो भी है और कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग भी है। मेरा और मनीष का शादी से पहले से रिलेशनशिप है। आप हमें तलाशने की कोशिश मत करना। अब आप सभी भी खुश रहो। टेंशन फ्री होकर रहो। मुझे कोई परेशानी नहीं आएगी। अगर आपको मेरे घर वाले या और कोई कुछ कहे तो उन्हें यह नोटिस दिखा देना। -जैसा प्रीति ने लिखा

