राजनीति:कार्यकर्ता पार्टी की नीतियों को घर-घर तक पहुंचाएं : कटारिया

यमुनानगर2 घंटे पहले
भाजपा मंडल पदाधिकारियों की एक बैठक स्थानीय पीडब्ल्यूडी रेस्ट हाउस में हुई। अध्यक्षता मंडल प्रधान चंद्रमोहन कटारिया ने की। उन्होंने मंडल के नव नियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को संगठन मजबूत करने के लिए ड्यूटी लगाते हुए कहा कि विभिन्न मोर्चों के प्रधान संगठन का विस्तार कर सात कार्यकर्ताओं की कार्य समिति व 11 कार्यकर्ताओं की कार्यकारिणी गठित करें।

ओबीसी मोर्चा, किसान मोर्चा, महिला मोर्चा समेत अन्य संगठन अपनी कार्यकारिणी का विस्तार करें। सभी पार्टी की नीतियों को गांव-गांव पहुंचाने के ग्रामीणों को जागरूक करें। मार्केट कमेटी के पूर्व प्रधान विपिन सिंगला ने उन्होंने शक्ति केंद्र प्रमुख को केंद्रों को मजबूत बनाने के लिए कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए। मौके पर जिला महामंत्री सुरेंद्र गुर्जर, ओबीसी मोर्चा अध्यक्ष तरसेम पाल, मंडल मंत्री विजय शांडिल्य, सुमित बख्शी, सुमित दुआ, अरुण कुमार, पृथ्वी सिंह आर्य, सतबीर सिंह, शैली शर्मा, दीपक भारद्वाज माैजूद रहे।

मनरेगा में सभी पंचायतों में कराए जाएं कार्य : नवीन

मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी डीआरडीए नवीन कुमार आहुजा की अध्यक्षता में मनरेगा और ईजी लिविंग एडं अंत्याेदय मिशन की समीक्षा बैठक मंगलवार को लघु सचिवालय में हुई। डीआरडीए ने मनरेगा स्कीम के तहत प्रत्येक ग्राम पंचायत में कार्य करने के लिए निर्देश दिए गए। पिछले वित्तीय वर्षों के अधूरे कार्यों को अतिशीघ्र पूर्ण करने को कहा।

सभी कार्यों की जियो टैग समय पर करने बारे भी निर्देश दिए गए। कहा कि उन द्वारा इस योजना के तहत स्वीकृत सभी 997 कैटल शेडों को आरंभ कराने व कुल 204 प्रगति पर चल रहे कैटल शेडों को निर्माण जल्द पूरा हो। मनरेगा मजदूरों की मजदूरी का समय पर एफटीओ करने बारे भी निर्देश दिए। मनरेगा के तहत सभी कार्य स्थलों पर जन आंदोलन अभियान के अंतर्गत कोविड-19 बारे जागरूक करने के लिए प्रचार प्रसार कराएं।

