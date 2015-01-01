पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चौड़ीकरण:यमुनानगर-करनाल सड़क की चाैड़ाई 18 से बढ़ाकर 33 फीट की जाएगी

जठलानाएक घंटा पहले
यमुनानगर-करनाल सड़क मार्ग का नवीनीकरण व चौड़ीकरण होगा। इसके लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी की ओर से एस्टिमेट तैयार किया जा रहा है। इसका एसके रोड से लेकर गुमथला राव तक नवीनीकरण व चौड़ीकरण का कार्य किया जाएगा। विभाग के एसडीओ विनोद शर्मा ने बताया कि यह मार्ग कई जगहों से टूट चुका है। यमुनानगर की ओर से शुरुआती दो किलोमीटर तक सड़क कंकर-ईंट की बनी हुई है।

यहां इसकी चौड़ाई को बढ़ाया जाएगा। चौड़ाई बढ़ाने के लिए इंटर लॉकिंग टाइल्स की मदद ली जा सकती है। मौजूदा समय में सड़क की चौड़ाई 18 फीट है। इसे बढ़ाकर 33 फीट किया जाएगा। वहीं आगे गुमथला राव तक सड़क तारकोल की बनेगी। बीच में अगर कहीं पर सीमेंटेड ब्लॉक लगाने की जरूरत पड़ी तो ब्लॉक लगाए जाएंगे। जठलाना में खनन जोन होने के चलते इस सड़क पर भारी वाहनों का आवागमन अधिक रहता है। इसलिए कार्य मजबूती के साथ किया जाएगा, ताकि सड़क लंबे समय तक सुरक्षित रहे।

28 को सीएम जिले में पार्टी कार्यालय के भवन का करेंगे शिलान्यास

सीएम मनाेहर लाल 28 नवंबर को जिले में पार्टी के जिला कार्यालय भवन का शिलान्यास करेंगे। इसके बाद सीएम कार्यकर्ताओं से भी रूबरू होंगे। मेयर मदन चौहान ने बताया कि कई माह के बाद सीएम जिले में आ रहे हैं। वे कार्यकर्ताओं से फीडबैक व सुझाव भी लेंगे। मेयर ने बताया कि 29 नवंबर को ओबीसी मोर्चा की ओर से हिसार के पुराना गर्वमेंट कॉलेज में उनका अभिनंदन किया जाएगा। पंचायती राज चुनाव में महिलाओं को 50 और पिछड़ा वर्ग को आठ प्रतिशत राजनीतिक आरक्षण देने पर सम्मान समारोह किया जा रहा है। अब पंचायती चुनाव में आधे प्रत्याशियों में महिलाएं चुनाव लड़ सकेंगी। 8% पिछड़ा वर्ग के लोग।

